nib Launches New Brand Campaign To Make Health Insurance Exciting, Via Dentsu Creative

Health insurer nib is looking for laughs in a new integrated brand campaign designed to take nib from a transactional health insurer to an active health partner in the lives of its members.

The campaign, which launches on TV on 7 August, brings to life the nib persona through a main character who embodies the passion nib has for helping its members achieve better health and wellbeing, even if the members don’t always share that same enthusiasm and motivation.

Chris Donald, nib head of marketing & digital, said: “Here at nib we’re proud of our 70-year history of doing what’s right for our customers, and the passion we bring each day to keep making the experience and value better for our members. Of course, we’re also realistic that not everybody shares our excitement for the category, and it’s this insight that our new campaign brings to life.

“Health insurance is ultimately a grudge purchase for many Australians. There’s lots of exciting things they’d rather spend that money on. This campaign plays on the insight that no one really gets excited about health insurance – except us, and every day we keep bringing new features and solutions trying to make it better for new and future members.”

Avish Gordhan, chief creative officer at Dentsu Creative, said: “This work pokes fun at brands that aren’t realistic enough to admit that average Aussies don’t sing and dance about their health insurance. They’re simply not as enthusiastic as the nib guy who just wants to make customers’ lives better. It’s this self-deprecating, innately honest tone that’s the key to this brand work. It’s not only ownable, but it will connect with people. Hopefully, it’ll make them chuckle, too.”

nib’s campaign launches on 7 August across TV, Cinema, Radio, Digital video, Out of home, Digital Display and social.

CREDITS:

nib:

  • Head of Marketing & Digital: Chris Donald
  • Brand and Communications Manager: Prue Frost
  • Marketing Campaign Manager: Ryan Meredith
  • Media Marketing Manager: Mitch Leman

Creative Agency: Dentsu Creative

  • Joint Chief Creative Officers: Mandie van der Merwe and Avish Gordhan
  • Strategy Partner: Aaron Martin
  • Creative Director: Chris Berents
  • Creative Director: Ant Hatton
  • Managing Partner: Ian Hartley
  • Client Partner: Emily Taylor-Delplanque
  • Account Director: Joshua Harley Pelz
  • Account Executive: Emma Heazlett
  • National Production Leads: Roz Scrimshaw/Craig Sloane

Production Company: Good Oil

  • Director: Dave Wood
  • Producer: Lee Thomson
  • Edit: The Editors

Post Production: The Editors

Sound Design, Music Composition and Sonic Branding: Smith and Western

