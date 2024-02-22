Next & Co Takes On The U.S. In Global Expansion

Independent performance agency, Next&Co, has revealed its plans to extend its operation across the pacific ocean to the United States.

The Melbourne-based agency specialises in strategy, media buying, creative and tech and has been servicing global clients for over a decade, with plans for its first international office coming into fruition.

Next&Co’s platform, Prometheus, is now being used by more than 500 Australian companies, with the feature offering advertisers intel on how much, and where, ad spending is being wasted on their digital platforms.

The independent performance agency is set to start servicing clients across the U.S. including brands throughout Oregon, Washington and California.

In 2022, Next&Co moved into full-service agency model adding traditional media buying and planning across television, radio, print, out-of-home and cinema, to its suite of services, following significant growth across the business.

The move presents as a significant operational step, with five foundational clients in the U.S., the agency intends to make an impact on the U.S. market with full-service offerings including its highly successful Prometheus auditing platform.

“Our expansion into the US marks a major milestone for the evolution of Next&Co. Over the past 14 years, we’ve seen the agency grow to new heights and now think it is time to expand our operations”, said Next&Co founder John Valasakakis.