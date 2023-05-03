News Corp Celebrates Australia’s Best Teachers

A 10-week campaign to celebrate Australia’s Best Teachers culminates this weekend with a themed edition of the Saturday magazine in the nation’s key state-based mastheads, highlighting 50 of the most inspiring and innovative educators in the country.

Students, colleagues and parents nominated more than 900 teachers in The Daily Telegraph, Herald Sun, The Advertiser and The Courier-Mail, NT News and The Mercury.

National Editor 360 Commercial, Louise Roberts, said the initiative was a response to Australia’s unprecedented teaching shortage, declining student performance and inequalities in accessing education.

“We want to advocate for all teachers to elevate the status of teaching and that’s a goal some of the nation’s key corporates and educators who have supported our efforts share with us,” Roberts said.

“We wish to thank ANZ, Teachers Mutual Bank, Melbourne Archdiocese Catholic Schools, Care For Kids, Griffith University and PwC for their unwavering dedication to this critical cause.

“This list of 50 featured teachers is reflective of the volume and quality of nominations we received.

“It’s just the tip of the iceberg and Australians should be really proud of the incredible and inspiring educators we have.”

The advisory panel that selected the 50 teachers to feature in Saturday’s coverage includes Melbourne Graduate School of Education Professor Pasi Sahlberg, Griffith University vice chancellor Carolyn Evans, Teachers Mutual Bank chief marketing officer Nichole Banks, Kids news editor Kamahl Cogdon and senior journalist Joe Hildebrand.

The final 50 will be featured inside the Herald Sun’s V Weekend, The Courier-Mail’s Q Weekend, The Advertiser’s SA Weekend and The Daily Telegraph’s Sydney Weekend.

Australia’s Best Teachers campaign is part of a wider education strategy across the state-based mastheads which includes the data-rich interactive tool Schools Hub, featuring NAPLAN results, as well as Best In Class, a national advocacy initiative tackling the issues facing the country’s education system.