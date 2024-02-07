News’ Taste.Com.Au Partners With Coles In Cost Of Living Initiative

Taste.com.au today announced the launch of The Savvy Dinner Plan, a national campaign in partnership with Coles, devoted to helping consumers save money, time and effort on dinner.

The Savvy Dinner Plan takes the heavy lifting out of planning, shopping, prepping and cooking. The most searched-for family dinner recipes on taste.com.au have been redesigned by the experts at taste.com.au and Coles with smart shortcuts and ingredient swaps to make them cheaper. They are curated into simple meal plans that can save consumers up to 25 per cent* on dinner when they cook all four weeks of Savvy Recipes.

In what is set to be the biggest initiative in the taste.com.au and Coles 10-year partnership, The Savvy Dinner Plan launches across taste.com.au to provide dinner solutions to Australian consumers at a time when they get back to work, school and everyday habits.

Taste.com.au editor-in-chief Brodee Myers-Cooke said: “Taste.com.au and Coles have joined together to save consumers money and time on some of the nation’s favourite dinners, making them easier for Australians and giving them a hand in the kitchen with four weeks of savvy recipes, dinner plans, and expert tips.

“February is the month with the highest dinner searches on taste.com.au as cooks get back to the timeless ritual of preparing dinner and managing the household budget. To make a difference and genuinely help Australians looking for solutions, we knew this campaign had to be big.

“What makes The Savvy Dinner Plan stand out is the sheer magnitude of the challenge we gave taste.com.au’s food editors. They’ve really shown their genius with this one, with recipes that are savvy in every way – cost, time, effort, and tips and tricks that are set to excite even the most seasoned budget-busting cooks with new and innovative ingredient swaps that really bring down the cost per serve.

“We’re excited for Aussies to experience these recipes. They will save them time and effort, unapologetically cutting all the corners without compromising on flavour. The timing with the release of an extended Coles Simply range has made it even easier for the food team to expand their budget-ingredient repertoire. These recipes are the perfect way to get your dinner mojo back for 2024.”

Coles general manager brand digital and media Kate Bailey said this partnership brings to life delicious food and recipes that are at the heart of Coles’ partnership with taste.com.au.

“We want to help Aussies to save on their weekly dinners without having to compromise on taste or quality,” Bailey said.

“We pride ourselves on being a destination for delicious food and drinks. Coles is really proud of the taste.com.au partnership because it’s providing great value food inspiration online at a time that our customers are looking for ways to save more than ever before. The Savvy Dinner Plan is responding to our customers needs’ to feed their families and loved ones with popular meals on a budget.”

The Savvy Dinner Plan meal plans and recipes, along with supporting articles, videos, galleries, tricks, tips and expert blogs, will come together in a dedicated immersive hub at taste.com.au/savvydinnerplan

An extensive consumer marketing campaign will support The Savvy Dinner Plan, with promotion across taste.com.au channels and the wider News Corp Australia network.

Taste.com.au, Australia’s number one food media brand, has an audience of 4.782 million, according to Ipsos iris rankings for December 2023.

*Savings estimates are based on prices at Coles Burwood East, Vic, on 23/01/2024, and are correct as of this date. Calculations based on average price of products from the original recipe on taste.com.au, compared to the redesigned recipes in the Savvy Dinner Plan, based on using the full 28 days of recipes, and the quantity of the ingredients used in the recipe. Prices and savings may vary store to store.