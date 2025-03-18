CampaignsNewsletter

News & Medibank Partner To Tackle Mental Health In ‘Can We Talk?’ Awareness Campaign Powered By Editorial Content

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
3 Min Read
Lou Barrett.
Lou Barrett.

News Corp Australia and Medibank have partnered to launch ‘Can We Talk?,’ an awareness campaign to help Aussie families better tackle mental wellbeing in the home, powered by research from News’ independent research think-tank The Growth Distillery.

Can We Talk? is a four-phase editorially-led digital, print, video, audio and social content campaign that encourages conversations in the home about mental wellbeing. The initiative brings together News brands news.com.au, The Daily Telegraph (NSW), Herald Sun (VIC), The Courier-Mail (QLD), The Advertiser (SA) and Body+Soul to support this campaign in partnership with Medibank.

A new study from The Growth Distillery, ‘State of Mind: Australia’s Mental Health Conversation’ reveals the scale at which Australian families are struggling to support each other with mental health and anxiety challenges.

“This research reveals Australia is in the grips of a mental health crisis, and many Australians don’t know who to turn to, especially our younger generations. As one of Australia’s largest health companies, we see the human cost of the mental health crisis and want to play a meaningful part in the solution. Teaming up with News Corp Australia’s publications means we can reach audiences at scale and equip them with the skills needed to have the most important conversation of their life,” Medibank group executive policy advocacy and reputation, Meaghan Telford said.

The four-month campaign is underpinned by research, data, insights and expert advice that families can start implementing immediately. Federal and State Government funding for mental health initiatives will also be under the microscope.

“Like Medibank, we at News are on a mission to build a healthier Australia and advocate for positive change. Championed by news.com.au and our state mastheads, this multi-channel initiative has been custom-built for Medibank and puts mental health on the news agenda sparking much-needed conversations across generations and inspiring policy changes as we head into the federal election,” News Corp Australia client partnerships managing director Lou Barrett said.

Can We Talk? launches on Wednesday 19 March and runs until July 2025.

Related posts:

  1. THE ICONIC’s Latest Iteration Of ‘Got You Looking’ Brand Campaign Sees Customers Star As Models Via Dentsu Creative
  2. Macca’s New ‘Hot Honey’ Campaign Via DDB Introduces Limited Edition Streetwear ‘Drip’ In Collaboration With Culture Kings
  3. Pedro Pascal Dances In Technicolour Dream For Apple Via TBWA\Media ArtsLab
  4. Circul8 Lands Creative & Social For Nudie Juice
TAGGED: , ,
Fredrika Stigell
By Fredrika Stigell
Follow:
Fredrika Stigell is the Editorial Assistant at B&T with a focus on all things culture. Fredrika is also completing a Master of Archaeology, focusing on Indigenous rock art and historical artefacts in Kakadu National Park. Previously, she worked at a heritage company helping to organise storage collections for Sydney-based historical artefacts. Fredrika majored in English during her Bachelor's and is an avid reader with a particular interest in classics and literary fiction.

Latest News

India’s Adland Rocked: Authorities Raid Top Ad Agencies Over ‘Price Fixing’
Christopher McKee Joins 2045 As ECD
Alison Gensheimer, head of global marketing, Nielsen.
Nielsen’s 2025 Global Media Planning Report Urges Marketers To Find Right Mix Of Traditional & Emerging Digital Media
Navigating Brands’ Social Licence To Operate: Insights From Horizon Communication Group’s Industry Roundtable
Register Lost your password?