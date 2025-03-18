News & Medibank Partner To Tackle Mental Health In ‘Can We Talk?’ Awareness Campaign Powered By Editorial Content

News Corp Australia and Medibank have partnered to launch ‘Can We Talk?,’ an awareness campaign to help Aussie families better tackle mental wellbeing in the home, powered by research from News’ independent research think-tank The Growth Distillery.

Can We Talk? is a four-phase editorially-led digital, print, video, audio and social content campaign that encourages conversations in the home about mental wellbeing. The initiative brings together News brands news.com.au, The Daily Telegraph (NSW), Herald Sun (VIC), The Courier-Mail (QLD), The Advertiser (SA) and Body+Soul to support this campaign in partnership with Medibank.

A new study from The Growth Distillery, ‘State of Mind: Australia’s Mental Health Conversation’ reveals the scale at which Australian families are struggling to support each other with mental health and anxiety challenges.

“This research reveals Australia is in the grips of a mental health crisis, and many Australians don’t know who to turn to, especially our younger generations. As one of Australia’s largest health companies, we see the human cost of the mental health crisis and want to play a meaningful part in the solution. Teaming up with News Corp Australia’s publications means we can reach audiences at scale and equip them with the skills needed to have the most important conversation of their life,” Medibank group executive policy advocacy and reputation, Meaghan Telford said.

The four-month campaign is underpinned by research, data, insights and expert advice that families can start implementing immediately. Federal and State Government funding for mental health initiatives will also be under the microscope.

“Like Medibank, we at News are on a mission to build a healthier Australia and advocate for positive change. Championed by news.com.au and our state mastheads, this multi-channel initiative has been custom-built for Medibank and puts mental health on the news agenda sparking much-needed conversations across generations and inspiring policy changes as we head into the federal election,” News Corp Australia client partnerships managing director Lou Barrett said.

Can We Talk? launches on Wednesday 19 March and runs until July 2025.