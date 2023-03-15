News Corp To Showcase Digital Innovation At Upcoming D_Coded Events

News Corp Australia will showcase new ways for marketers to engage the attention of its audience of 16.86 million Australians in its premium digital environments, turning audience engagement into client outcomes at the company’s annual D_Coded digital marketing event.

Launching in Sydney on Monday, March 20, News Corp Australia will reveal its new proposition called Total Commerce where data, content, technology, measurement and attribution combine to drive higher sales and growth for brands.

Managing director, national sales Lou Barrett (lead image) said the company will present a market-leading vision at D_Coded 2023, with News Corp Australia uniquely positioned to provide client solutions from the top to the bottom of the funnel.

“Great content can inspire action for our commercial partners and we will reveal how we are innovating with technology to turn our unmatched engagement into commercial outcomes for clients and their brands,” said Barrett.

“We will also make a series of announcements around the significant evolution of our data capability, publisher-first data partnerships and world-leading technology at the event.”

Managing director, client product Pippa Leary said the company’s approach to Total Commerce was based on media, technology and retail channels converging into a single consumer experience.

“At this year’s D_Coded we look forward to presenting our new content-powered commerce offering, showcasing to marketers how they can leverage our data and technology to get high-intent audiences to notice, want and buy their brand or service,” said Leary.

The D_Coded presentations will feature guest speaker, Quentin George, Partner and Leader: Commerce Media Practice at McKinsey & Company, USA. The co-author of a McKinsey research paper “Commerce Media: The New Force Transforming Advertising”, he will provide insights into how media, commerce, technology and marketing are converging into one industry.

D_Coded will involve a series of live presentations around the country, held across four days in Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Brisbane, for News Corp Australia’s clients, partners, marketers, media executives and digital specialists.