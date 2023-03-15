News Corp To Showcase Digital Innovation At Upcoming D_Coded Events

News Corp To Showcase Digital Innovation At Upcoming D_Coded Events
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
News Corp Australia will showcase new ways for marketers to engage the attention of its audience of 16.86 million Australians in its premium digital environments, turning audience engagement into client outcomes at the company’s annual D_Coded digital marketing event.

Launching in Sydney on Monday, March 20, News Corp Australia will reveal its new proposition called Total Commerce where data, content, technology, measurement and attribution combine to drive higher sales and growth for brands.

Managing director, national sales Lou Barrett (lead image) said the company will present a market-leading vision at D_Coded 2023, with News Corp Australia uniquely positioned to provide client solutions from the top to the bottom of the funnel.

“Great content can inspire action for our commercial partners and we will reveal how we are innovating with technology to turn our unmatched engagement into commercial outcomes for clients and their brands,” said Barrett.

“We will also make a series of announcements around the significant evolution of our data capability, publisher-first data partnerships and world-leading technology at the event.”

Managing director, client product Pippa Leary said the company’s approach to Total Commerce was based on media, technology and retail channels converging into a single consumer experience.

“At this year’s D_Coded we look forward to presenting our new content-powered commerce offering, showcasing to marketers how they can leverage our data and technology to get high-intent audiences to notice, want and buy their brand or service,” said Leary.

The D_Coded presentations will feature guest speaker, Quentin George, Partner and Leader: Commerce Media Practice at McKinsey & Company, USA. The co-author of a McKinsey research paper “Commerce Media: The New Force Transforming Advertising”, he will provide insights into how media, commerce, technology and marketing are converging into one industry.

D_Coded will involve a series of live presentations around the country, held across four days in Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Brisbane, for News Corp Australia’s clients, partners, marketers, media executives and digital specialists.

Brisbane Powerhouse And American Express Join Forces To Support Culture And Community

Brisbane Powerhouse is proud to welcome American Express Australia as its new 2023 Principal Partner. This includes presenting partner of Night Feast (in Autumn and Spring) and major partner of MELT Festival, Queensland’s premier celebration of LGBTQIA+ arts and culture. The partnership will deliver elevated experiences for all visitors to Brisbane Powerhouse, as well as […]

Hisense Australia Extends Major NRL Sponsorship For 3 Years

Hisense Australia, has today announced the extension of its major sponsorship of the National Rugby League (NRL) for a further three years. Following a successful partnership spanning the 2020 – 2022 seasons, Hisense is again an Official Partner of the NRL Telstra Premiership, and newly appointed partner of the NRL Telstra Women’s Premiership. The partnership […]

Hopeful Monsters Creates New Roles: Head Of Happy, Healthy And Hungry

Independent creative communications agency, Hopeful Monsters, has announced three new roles – a Head of Happy, Head of Healthy and Head of Hungry – giving anyone across the agency the chance to apply and lead a critical part of the business. From team happiness to health & wellbeing and people development, each role is focused […]

The Marketing Academy Australia Announces 2023 Scholars

The Marketing Academy Australia has selected 30 marketing executives from client-side brands, media owners, agencies, and start-ups to attend its world-class Scholarship Program. The free but highly selective development program draws on the collective knowledge of C-suite executives to develop the Scholars’ skills and prepare them for their journey towards being board-level business leaders. Now […]

Tourism Tasmania Names Lindene Cleary As CMO

Tourism Tasmania has announced that Lindene Cleary has been appointed as Chief Marketing Officer. Cleary has more than 20 years of experience in marketing leadership and management including key roles within Tourism Tasmania as head of brand marketing and recently as acting chief marketing officer. Her career has included several roles within the Coca-Cola company […]

Petspiration Foundation Showcases How Australians Can Adopt Different

National Pet Adoption Month Adopt Different film to showcase how Australians can give a pet most in need a brighter future. With 1 in 5 families acquiring a new dog or cat 1 to add to the family unit in recent years, the Petspiration Foundation (formally PETstock Assist) is encouraging Australians to Adopt Different this […]

LiSTNR Podcast Network Reached 6.5 Million Listeners In February

The LiSTNR podcast network reached more than 6.519 million listeners in February, up by more than 355,000 in January. It also recorded the most podcasts of any publisher in the top 20 podcasts in the February Triton Podcast Ranker released today. LiSTNR podcasts “Hamish & Andy” was the number one comedy podcast, “7am with Schwartz […]