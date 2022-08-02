News Corp To Aid Everyday Aussies With News Compare

News Corp To Aid Everyday Aussies With News Compare
News Corp Australia today launched a new digital comparison product that will help Australians make confident, informed decisions across a range of everyday money products including their credit cards, home loans, personal loans and car loans.

The new product, called News Compare, will debut on news website news.com.au under the Compare Money brand, and will inform more than 12 million Australians who visit the site monthly.

A recent News Corp Australia cost-of-living survey of more than 2500 consumers found 68 percent have sought to save money on bills, utility and fuel-related costs in recent months.

News Compare will feature a myriad of consumer-friendly topics, trusted, factual and up-to-date information and articles, FAQs, and product and merchant comparisons in an informative, reader-friendly style written by dedicated writers who will provide helpful information to those looking to ease cost-of-living pressures.

News Corp Australia’s managing director of client product Pippa Leary said News Compare was a critical new offering that allows the publisher to better serve both commercial clients and audiences.

“News Compare is a comparison content and product hub that delivers a premium experience for Australians seeking to be better informed in order to make smarter cost-of-living choices,” Leary said.

“It aims to save time and effort for millions of Australians who are looking for better credit options.

“News Compare sits in a sweet spot because it allows us to intermediate between our clients and help them reach more consumers and to do so seamlessly. We know that a reader who has gone to the trouble of comparing products has a strong intention to fulfil the transaction so this will drive top-quality leads for our clients. This means a client can come to us to drive not only awareness and consideration but now importantly conversion for their brand.”

News Corp Australia is working with specialist credit services comparison provider Fair Comparison which will manage commercial negotiations as a reseller of the inventory that appears with their comparison content on News Compare for everyday credit products.

Leary said she was delighted to be working with Fair Comparison.

“Fair Comparison is a highly experienced product and commercial player with a powerful affiliate network.”

Leary said she looked forward to extending News Compare to the company’s stable of mastheads and brands.

“With our network of powerhouse brands and millions of data points providing insights into behaviours, we know how to find these audiences and give them access to relevant content and to our clients making News Compare a very compelling and unique product in Australia’s crowded media landscape.

“The bottom line is increasing cost-of-living pressures means the time is right to help our audiences who want to make their money work harder.”

