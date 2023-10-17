News Corp Launches News Health Network

News Corp Australia has unveiled the News Health Network, redefining the company’s health and wellness offering.

Uniting News Corp Australia’s trusted health brands and verticals under the News Health Network banner, complemented by advanced audience targeting capabilities and custom-produced health, wellbeing and beauty content, clients are able to access a 5.7 million* monthly audience of health intenders at scale and drive meaningful outcomes.

The newly established News Health Network includes mass market health with Body+Soul, health specialisation verticals across Taste.com.au Eat Real and Kidspot.com.au, news.com.au Lifestyle, and health news in the company’s state mastheads. It combines the audience power of this ecosystem of brands across print, digital, video content, podcasts and social channels.

“The health category has seen incredible growth over the past 12 months. To ensure we’re well equipped to meet this development, we’ve deep-dived into the health and wellness landscape to truly understand the opportunities it presents for both consumers and our commercial partners,” said managing director, Food, Health and Travel Fiona Nilsson.

“Health is a space where we have long-established credentials. We have built the foundations for the News Health Network from a collection of insights and feedback about the market, alongside the results from some landmark research, to deliver a powerful proposition to market. The Network is underpinned by the credibility and expertise of our brands, with limitless ability to reach target audiences, and our custom content capabilities across Medium Rare, Suddenly and Visual Domain”.

Editorial Director of Premium Food, Health and Travel Kerrie McCallum said the creation of the News Health Network brings together “our breadth of editorial expertise and vision”.

“We have a huge roster of trusted voices in the health and wellbeing category, who really drive the national conversation around living well,” McCallum said. “Australians are looking not just for health news, but news they can use, and as a health network, we’re uniquely positioned to provide them with all of that expertise. To inspire, inform and advocate for a healthier Australia”.

“That’s why in early 2024, we will be launching our biggest ever campaign, Health of the Nation. The campaign will see the company’s state mastheads join forces with our hero health brand Body+Soul to paint a real-time view of the Health of the Nation. We can’t wait to see this come to life in the new year”.

The News Health Network is complemented by audience targeting capabilities through News Corp Australia’s Intent Connect, designed to connect customers with brands through market-leading audience design and insight capabilities, to capture the attention of health intenders with bespoke audience segmentation. Customer segments include 5.57 million Fitness Fanatics, 1 million Supplement Buyers, 1.17 million Healthy Mums and 4.99 million Beauty Shoppers.

For every health moment and mindset, the News Health Network has the brands, audience and data lined up together to deliver for clients.

Source: *Roy Morgan Single Source Australia; Jan – Dec 2022; P14+