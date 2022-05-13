News Corp Australia’s Indigenous Sport Month Returns

News Corp Australia has announced details of its second annual Indigenous Sport Month which aims to highlight and celebrate Indigenous Australian participation and excellence in sport.

News Corp Australia’s support of the annual AFL and NRL Indigenous Rounds is a key priority for the company’s sport newsrooms across the country. With the launch of the second Indigenous Sport Month on Sunday May 15, the business will amplify this coverage even further.

In 2022, the editorial campaign will put a strong focus on the next generation of Indigenous sports stars, and through ambassadors including Ash Barty and Greg Inglis, aim to encourage and empower children of all walks of life to use sport as a pathway to success.

With content driven by and syndicated across the company’s sport network, the company will take an all-of-business approach to recognising, celebrating and advocating for the achievements of Indigenous athletes and explore the intersections of sports, race and culture.

News Corp Australia national deputy sports editor and lead editor of Indigenous Sports Month Tim Morrissey said the company-wide collaboration brings together Fox Sports, Kayo, news.com.au, The Australian, state-based mastheads, and more to give the campaign the voice it deserves.

“We will feature an inspiring Ash Barty column to launch Indigenous Sport Month followed by a series of columns and features celebrating our Indigenous athletes and telling their stories in their own words,” said Morrissey.

“This year there will be a strong focus on the importance of pathways and role models for aspiring young Indigenous athletes.

“We want to continue working towards our long term vision to use this activity as a platform for breaking down other barriers that Indigenous communities are facing through the power of great storytelling.”

For launch this weekend, the Indigenous Sport Month logo artwork will be integrated into the front page mastheads of The Sunday Telegraph (NSW and ACT), Sunday Herald Sun (VIC), The Sunday Mail (QLD), Sunday Mail (SA), Sunday Territorian (NT) and Sunday Tasmanian.

Key editorial content highlights include exclusive columns from Ash Barty, Greg Inglis and Taliqua Clancy and a daily content series of Indigenous sporting firsts.

Content will also be integrated into weekend lift outs including Body+Soul, Stellar, At Home, Escape and the Saturday magazines – QWeekend, SAWeekend, VWeekend and Sydney Weekend.