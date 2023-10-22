News Corp Australia Appoints Media Tonic In WA Market

News Corp Australia has announced new media representation in Western Australia, appointing Perth-based media agency Media Tonic, to manage the company’s advertising needs in the WA market.

Media Tonic will work with News Corp Australia’s commercial team to elevate the company’s presence in the region and deliver enhanced value to clients and agency partners.

“We are delighted to name Media Tonic as our sales partner in WA. It is the result of careful consideration and an extensive selection process,” Lou Barrett (pictured above), News Corp Australia managing director national sales, said.

“We are committed to providing the best possible service and results for our clients, and with Media Tonic’s wealth of experience and expertise, we are confident that our media representation will reach new heights, and our clients will see tremendous benefits from this partnership”.

“We are excited about the future and the opportunities the partnership will uncover and look forward to embarking on this new journey with Media Tonic and our agency community to achieve our shared goals,” Barrett said.

Media Tonic will work to ensure the company’s advertising offering continues to thrive in an ever-evolving market including full funnel marketing solutions for clients that are innovative, efficient, and results-driven.

“Media Tonic is thrilled to be appointed News Corp Australia’s exclusive media representation partner in Western Australia” said Media Tonic director, Mark Treasure.

“News Corp Australia is a powerhouse addition to our portfolio and we’re looking forward to maximising the potential for clients”.