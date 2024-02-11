New Recruitment Consultancy Talent Run Launches For Advertising, Design & Digital

Talent Run, a new recruitment consultancy supporting advertising, design, in-house and digital agencies has launched, spearheaded by former Advertising Council Australia (ACA) Victorian state manager, Amy Lee (lead image).

This new consultancy offers a seamless recruitment process where agency culture, business challenges and recruitment requirements are intrinsically understood.

Having worked in advertising for 20 years, Lee is in the unique position of knowing how the industry operates. She started her career in account service at George Patts Melbourne and has also worked in several network and independent agencies in Melbourne and Auckland including Ogilvy, HBK and Big Red.

Howatson+Company managing partner Rebecca Robertson said: “Amy’s impressive network and industry knowledge makes her the perfect recruiter. She has consistently been a beacon in the Victorian ad industry, leading numerous initiatives for Melbourne agencies. We truly value her hard work and dedicated efforts and wish her every success.”

For seven years as the Victorian State Manager at ACA, Amy worked closely with Melbourne’s creative community, hosting industry panel and networking events, re-launching Youngbloods Victoria, launching the annual Victorian agency netball competition, launching AWARD School’s online program, and mentoring juniors entering advertising.

“This has been a dream of mine for a long time. I am passionate about the industry and I am looking forward to partnering with many agencies to provide continued support to individuals looking to further their careers,” Amy said.

ACA CEO Tony Hale said: “Amy will be greatly missed by ACA. She was integral to building a strong community and membership base in Melbourne. We wish her all the best with Talent Run. She will do exceptionally well.”