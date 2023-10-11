New Generative AI Innovations In Adobe Express Accelerate New Era Of ‘Creativity for All’
At Adobe MAX – the world’s largest creativity conference – Adobe has unveiled new AI-powered Generative Fill and Text to Template, plus Translate and Drawing and Painting features in Adobe Express, accelerating a new era of “Creativity for All.”
By bringing even more AI capabilities to the all-in-one creativity app, Adobe Express is making it fast, easy and fun for users of all skill levels to make and share standout content.
Express users can now use Generative Fill, the creative co-pilot powered by Firefly, to easily insert, remove or replace objects, people and more in any image using just a description. The new Text to Template generative AI capability, built on the new Firefly Design Model, makes getting started with a design even easier, giving users the ability to generate extraordinary, editable templates using just a text description, to create professional-quality social posts, posters, flyers and digital cards in seconds. Translate spares users time localizing content with the choice of 45 languages. The new Drawing and Painting capabilities add over 50 fun multicolour paint and decorative brushes, mimicking charcoal, pencil and watercolour textures, plus student-friendly drawing templates, available in the Express for Education offering, to make designing beautiful effects like flowers, hearts and more, simple and quick.
“The ground-breaking AI-first innovations in Express are empowering our Creative Cloud members and creators of all levels to bring their ideas to life in completely new ways that are fast, easy and fun,” said Govind Balakrishnan, senior vice president, Adobe Express and Digital Media Services at Adobe. “Express users are generating hundreds of millions of beautiful images using the latest AI-powered features. We’re excited to be rolling out even more revolutionary AI-first capabilities across image creation, design, video, audio, PDFs and more, in the coming months.”
Express for Creative Cloud Members
Express, which has seen a 65% increase in active monthly users quarter over quarter, is the perfect complement to Photoshop, Illustrator, Premiere Pro and Acrobat, making it seamless to import, edit and sync assets across applications to collaborate in real-time, action quick tasks like remove background, social media creations or concept approval, while empowering teams to stay on brand. Most Creative Cloudplans include the paid version of Express Premium. Creative Cloud and Express Premium subscribers receive monthly Generative Credits that can be used for Firefly-generated content.
Express for Enterprises
Express bridges workflows between creative professionals and marketers through integrations into Creative Cloud and Experience Cloud applications and democratizes creativity beyond design teams by giving enterprise users the ability to create, collaborate and deliver on brand content velocity at scale. Express with Firefly is now directly integrated into AEM Assets, enabling employees across an organization to generate beautiful, ready-to-share content, democratizing creativity across the entire Enterprise. Additionally, enterprise users can access AEM Assets directly within Express, empowering organizations to directly access and publish assets.
Express for Small Businesses, Solopreneurs and Students
Small and medium business owners, solopreneurs, social media influencers, students and more can easily plan, schedule, preview and publish standout content, all from one place. Express for Teams is now available for small and medium businesses, allowing for easy license management so every business user can easily and quickly design stunning on-brand content. New Drawing and Painting capabilities and templates make it easy for students to use patterns such as flowers, leaves, hearts and more to easily get started designing beautiful effects for school projects.
Latest Innovations in Express
- AI-first, all-in-one editor gives users the ability to make high-impact design elements, engaging videos and images, stunning PDFs, animation and standout content ready for Instagram, TikTok and other social channels and platforms.
- Supporting text prompts in over 100 languages, Firefly generative AI enables Express users around the world to create stunning content that is designed to be safe for commercial use, in their language of choice, all within Express. New Translate feature makes it efficient to localize copy with over 45 languages.
- New Generative Fill and Text to Template generative AI features bring more AI-power to help creators to take the guesswork out of design and quickly find the perfect addition to content or get personalized template recommendations that fit unique styles, to create social media posts, videos, posters, flyers and more.
- Resize makes it easy and fast for users to automatically make multiple versions of a design for any social channel including Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and more in a single project.
- Schedule and share videos directly to TikTok, along with Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, Pinterest and X, without leaving workflows, making it easier than ever to create and share social content.
- Deep workflows with Creative Cloud apps allow users to easily access, edit and work with creative assets from Photoshop and Illustrator directly within Express, or add linked files that always stay in sync across apps.
- Brand control features unlock creativity across the enterprise, giving users the ability to create, edit and version brand approved assets. Template Locking enables teams to create on brand content faster. Creative teams can share templates with locked elements, such as logos, backgrounds, images and more, to simplify the editing experience and uphold brand standards. Express will soon be adding even more locking options and template controls to help uphold brand guardrails.
- PDF support in the new all-in-one editor makes it even easier to import, edit and enhance documents to create visually stunning PDFs.
- Quick actions like remove background in images and videos, animate a character using just audio, convert to GIF and edit PDFs, makes it even easier to create standout content quickly and simply.
- Real-time co-editing and seamless review and commenting capabilities add speed to the creation process.
Growing Partner Ecosystem
The recent introduction of Express add-ons for developers unlocks even more creative and innovative workflows for users. Creators can quickly add assets to their projects from popular storage integrations, access design elements such as 3D illustrations and artwork, and leverage marketing optimization and accessibility tools like attention heat maps, colour blindness simulations and much more.
Through the Express Embed SDK, Express is now available on partner surfaces, bringing the capabilities to users right when they need them in the applications they’re already using. Adobe has teamed up with Wix, a leading platform for creators and businesses to build, manage and grow an online brand, to bring the best of Express to Wix users. Through the Wix Media Manager, users can edit and polish images for webpages and add effects, animations, text, shapes, icons and more.
Adobe is also collaborating with Google Chrome to help students, creators and businesses access the best of Express across Google’s platforms. The all-new Express is now available on Google Chromebooks across the U.S., making it effortless for K-12 students and teachers to create engaging multimedia class projects that combine videos, posters, web pages, animations and more. The Google Drive add-on for Express enables users to browse and import assets from their Google Drive folders directly into Express.
Availability
Users can access the new Express for desktop for free. The latest version of Express for mobile is currently in beta, find out more or join the beta list here. For existing Creative Cloud members, the Express Premium plan is included. The Express and Firefly enterprise offering is now available.
