New Digital bikesales Campaign Celebrates ‘A Lifetime Of Bikes’ Via Two Tractors

bikesales has launched a digital-led advertising campaign that celebrates motorcyclists’ lifetime love affair with two wheels – showcasing bikesales is with Aussies all the way.

As the most preferred place to buy and sell both new and used motorcycles, bikesales is the platform that fosters motorcycling passion over a lifetime – from childhood right through to older age.

The new ‘A lifetime of bikes’ campaign celebrates this fact, with both male and female characters taking the audience through the evolution of their own motorcycle buying journeys – starting with their very first bikes and ending with their latest rides.

Produced in collaboration with creative and production agency Two Tractors, the campaign will consist of two 15-second hero adverts, as well as a number of shorter clips showcasing various features of the bikesales website.

“We are excited to be launching this campaign – while Aussies may think of cars getting them from A to B, motorcycles are also becoming an alternative for many. Since 2019, there has been a 72% increase in the number of motorcycle buyers in Australia,” said carsales EGM – marketing, content & customer Rafael Constantinou.

“The aim of the campaign is to position bikesales as the only place to research, buy and sell motorcycles and increase awareness of its unique and helpful features – while also showing that bikesales is indeed ‘with you all the way'”.

“We want to accelerate bikesales awareness and engagement to motorcyclists – both commuters and enthusiasts,” said Constantinou.

“We’ve had a lot of fun bringing personality and humour to this campaign, and it’s been a brilliant collaboration with the bikesales team. The combination of actors and animated elements, mirroring the bikesales interface, is such an effective way to showcase the simplicity of researching and buying a motorcycle on bikesales.com.au,” said Rick Hargreaves, Two Tractors co-founder.

The campaign will run in four major states across paid digital channels, including YouTube, Facebook and more.