New Boomtown Campaign Reveals Five Reasons To Invest In Regional Advertising

Boomtown has announced a new campaign, urging brands and agencies nationally to include regional Australia in their FY25 advertising schedules – for a good reason; in fact, five good reasons.

The campaign, launching today, is designed to demonstrate why regional Australia is the place to be for brands this financial year.

The campaign creative focuses on five key reasons to invest in Boomtown, with statistics showing the growth, population and spending opportunities in regional Australia for brands to capitalise on.

The five reasons to invest include:

  • The population: 9.6 million Australians live in Boomtown – almost double the population of New Zealand. Additionally, 14 of Australia’s 19 cities are in Boomtown, and most regional Australians live in these cities and other urban hubs1.
  • The income: more than a third of regional household incomes are over $100k. Boomtown residents also enjoy lower cost-of-living, and more affordable housing2.
  • The spending: disposable income in Boomtown continues to increase, giving residents more cash to spend. This includes grocery baskets that are 6.5% bigger in regional Australia than in metro areas3.
  • The growth: regional areas are continuing to grow. Every year, Boomtown notches up record migration, record job opportunities, and record incomes, with more millennials than ever moving to Boomtown4.
  • The ROI: Boomtown represents prime advertising territory for brands. With lower CPMs, uncluttered markets and better cut-through, 92% of regional media buyers agree that Boomtown delivers strong ROI5.

“The statistics speak for themselves – Boomtown is the place to be for Australian advertisers,” said Boomtown chairman, Brian Gallagher.

“Our latest regional advertising campaign is designed to clearly show why regional Australia should be non-negotiable for brands. The data demonstrates what we’ve known about Boomtown for years – that it represents huge growth and sales opportunities for brands looking to reach a significant market with cash to spend. And it’s continuing to grow – migration to regional Australia is at a record high, with metro residents seeking out a ‘tree’ or ‘sea’ change and better lifestyles”.

“Now is the time for brands and advertisers to leverage this untapped market – as we head towards the end-of-financial-year, agencies and brands nationwide should be including Boomtown in their FY25 plans – and for compelling reasons”.

Boomtown, which represents the 9.6 million people living in regional Australia, has continued to grow since the pandemic. Regional Australians now comprise more than a third of the population, as migration to regional areas continues to outpace the metro for the first time in decades. Additionally, people moving to Boomtown are younger, wealthier, and more digitally connected than ever, making them an attractive audience for brands to reach.




