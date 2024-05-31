New Balance & KIC Launch Run Clubs Across Australia Via Mango

New Balance and Kic launched run clubs across Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, and Adelaide, in celebration of their second campaign partnership, ‘Run Your Way’, powered by Mango.

The new run clubs form part of Kic’s 8-week challenge (KICRUN), empowering young women and non-binary people across the country to learn to run with confidence. The activity also supports New Balance’s global brand platform ‘Run Your Way’ and the brand’s investment in the performance category.

Launch events were held in Melbourne and Sydney via Mango with over 450 community members, influencers, and media attending. Guests were able to trial and take home the new Fresh Foam 1080v13, New Balance’s latest running shoe, and participate in a run led by Laura Henshaw and Steph Claire Smith.

“It’s been so rewarding seeing people experience the benefits of running together. We’re hearing such positive feedback from New Balance fans and Kic members who have loved the launch of the new run clubs and the community it brings,” said Polly Morris, brand marketing manager at New Balance.

“The run club meetups mark the natural evolution of the partnership between Kic and New Balance, now in its second year. We look forward to seeing what the next chapter holds,” added Morris.

“It’s a huge testament to all partners involved when it comes to the evolution of the New Balance and Kic partnership. We started with ‘Run Your Way’ talking to barriers of running independently and are now expanding to the power of connection – whether that means you enjoy running in a group or connecting with yourself. We can’t wait to take both brands to the next level in the performance category,” said Alex Lefley, general manager at Mango.

The run clubs addressed common entry barriers that have been revealed following new research from Kic and New Balance. The survey, with over 5,000 respondents from the Kic community, found motivation (62 per cent), a sense of community (37 per cent) and a boost in mood (25 per cent) the top reasons for those who run with friends or community.

Understanding the need to create a more inclusive and accessible space for female runners, New Balance and Kic’s new run club meetups aim to help runners overcome self-doubt while having fun and supporting each other, every step of the way.

“This new initiative isn’t just about running, it’s about connection, empowerment, and having fun! It was so special to work with New Balance and create a positive, judgement-free space for women and non-binary people to support and uplift each other,” said Henshaw, Kic co-founder and running enthusiast.

Steph Claire Smith openly admits she used to hate running after always comparing herself to others. “Running is trending right now but in saying that it’s important to understand that we are all at different stages of our running journey. Together with New Balance, we’re committed to showing women across Australia that if they have the ability to run, they are runners, no matter how they do it,” she added.

Henshaw and Smith are speaking on Wednesday 5th June from 2:20-2:50 pm at Cannes in Cairns. It’s not too late to grab your tickets.