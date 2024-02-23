Netflix Launches “The Tudunny” Off The Back Of YouGov Research

Netflix Launches “The Tudunny” Off The Back Of YouGov Research
By B&T Magazine



Netflix has launched “The Tudunny,” an activation on Sydney Harbour reflecting that 21 per cent of Aussies watch Netflix, well, on the dunny.

“Netflix aims to meet fans where they are… so what do you get when you combine the ‘Tudum’ sound one hears when clicking the play button at the beginning of a Netflix film or show with quintessential Aussie slang for the toilet? The Tudunny of course!” the company said.

Recent YouGov research showed that around 2.8 million Australians watch Netflix while on the throne. It also showed that two-thirds of Australians have access to Netflix in their house that they would personally use.

Netflix was followed in the popularity stakes by YouTube (63 per cent), Disney+ (38 per cent), Amazon Prime (34 per cent) and Stan (23 per cent). Less commonly, Australian viewers say they use Foxtel (19 per cent), Apple TV (17 per cent), Binge (15 per cent), Paramount+ (14 per cent) and Britbox (4 per cent).

The activation offered viewers the chance to relieve themselves in some bogs themed around Netflix’s biggest shows, including this Squid Games number.

Squid Games Netflix bathroom




