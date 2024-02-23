Netflix Launches “The Tudunny” Off The Back Of YouGov Research
Netflix has launched “The Tudunny,” an activation on Sydney Harbour reflecting that 21 per cent of Aussies watch Netflix, well, on the dunny.
“Netflix aims to meet fans where they are… so what do you get when you combine the ‘Tudum’ sound one hears when clicking the play button at the beginning of a Netflix film or show with quintessential Aussie slang for the toilet? The Tudunny of course!” the company said.
Recent YouGov research showed that around 2.8 million Australians watch Netflix while on the throne. It also showed that two-thirds of Australians have access to Netflix in their house that they would personally use.
Netflix was followed in the popularity stakes by YouTube (63 per cent), Disney+ (38 per cent), Amazon Prime (34 per cent) and Stan (23 per cent). Less commonly, Australian viewers say they use Foxtel (19 per cent), Apple TV (17 per cent), Binge (15 per cent), Paramount+ (14 per cent) and Britbox (4 per cent).
The activation offered viewers the chance to relieve themselves in some bogs themed around Netflix’s biggest shows, including this Squid Games number.
Please login with linkedin to commentNetflix
Latest News
Avid Collective’s Cindy Alexandra Storms Into The Lead In The 30 Under 30 People’s Choice Voting!
Alexandra's pulled out a 400-vote lead on second place already! But it's still all to play for.
Transport For NSW Unveils The Tay-Tay Express Ahead Of First Eras Tour Sydney Dates
All aboard the Tay-Tay train! Except B&T. We're going nowhere near it.
Thursday TV Ratings: The Chase Storms Into Thursday MAFS Void
MAFS absence leaves The Chase to storm into an entertainment win last night.
Google’s AI Image Generator Under Fire For “Historically Inaccurate” Images
Google's AI copping flack from right-wingers online. B&T notes they're yet to come up with a better AI.
Seven CEO James Warburton: “Television Is An App Store & We Can’t Compete With Global Players”
Warburton clearly intending to go out with a bang based on this Senate testimony.
GRG Celebrates 15 Years With Dynamic Leadership Appointments
GRG adds "dynamic" new hires. Though it was hardly going to call them "pedestrian" and "sedentary."
NRL Charges Into America With Massive Steeden In The Heart Of Times Square
If you feel confused about American Football, just imagine how confused Americans are by the NRL...
Cannes In Cairns Welcome & Closing Parties, Side Events Revealed!
Cannes in Cairns side events revealed! Expect to find B&T journos in attendance falling asleep into our XXXX Golds.
ABC & SBS Claim Big Tech “Threatened” To Remove Their Apps Unless They Stumped Up Huge Placement Fees
ABC & SBS blowing off some steam in the Senate today. B&T just heads to the pub over the road.
Olivia Styles Reigns Supreme! Do You Have What It Takes To Beat Her? Find Out With B&T’s Friday Quiz!
Reader, there's a $100 BWS or Jimmy Brings voucher up for grabs here. If you don't win it, we will.
M&C Saatchi Gets New Global Boss In Marketer Zaid Al-Qassab
Al-Qassab takes the top job at M&C. Already informed that he needs more ad boss-appropriate pair of specs.
Pinterest Launches “High Concept” Global Campaign Talking Up Its Performance Advertising Chops
Pinterest stretches its legs with new out-there ad campaign aping Indiana Jones, among other classics.
“You’re Not On Your Own, Kid”: NRMA Announces Limited Edition Taylor Swift-Themed Patrol Vans
God only knows what brands are going to talk about once Tay-Tay leaves town.
WPP Revenue Up 2.9% But Profit Down 60%
Is it time to tighten the belts at WPP? You'd thought heaps would have been saved once Sorrell left in his chopper.
Livewire & Wildfire Sign Exclusive Global Partnership
Livewire and Wildfire enter into partnership. Still battling it out for most electrifying name.
TEAM LEWIS Sets New Record For Community Campaigns Supported In A Year
TEAM LEWIS doing good here. And no, there's no connection to the incoming Ferrari F1 driver.
Thinkerbell Asks Travis Kelce If He Feels Like A Tooheys Or Two
Tooheys asking Kelce to try its entirely forgettable lager. Still more memorable than any of his GF's shows, mind.
Domain CMO Rebecca Darley: Tealium’s CDP Allowed Us To Personalise At Scale
Domain’s chief marketing officer (CMO), Rebecca Darley, said that without Tealium’s customer data platform (CDP), her business would not have been able to achieve the personalised marketing success that has made it one of the leaders in data-driven marketing in Australia. Speaking at an exclusive breakfast event hosted by B&T at Sydney’s swish harbourside restaurant, […]
Slew Of New Hires & Promotions At DDB
DDB ups the ante with two new hires. Welcome drinks set to be a doozy.
Did COVID Turn Us All Into Alcoholics? The Rise Of The Margarita In The Post-Pandemic World
You might have hit the bottle during the pandemic. But we've been boozing for years.
Wednesday TV Ratings: Backlash After MAFS Groom Offers To SELL His Wife
The standard of behaviour on MAFS is like a limbo bar. It just gets lower...
Meta Launches Instagram Creator Marketplace To Australia & New Zealand
Despite the name, Meta's new tool does not allow you to literally buy and sell creators.
San Remo Pasta Launches Tasty New Campaign, Via Emotive
San Remo reckons pasta can bring families together. Though that's nothing a post-dinner game of Monopoly can't undo.
Nine’s Profit Slump Softened By Strong Subscription Growth
Nine loses $80-odd million in latest results. B&T recommends retracing steps and check behind the couch.
Man of Many Partners With NBC Universal For Red Carpet ‘Argylle’ Premiere
Man of Many in partnership with NBC Universal, stages an atmosphere of elegance for Sydney premiere of ‘Argylle’ film. Independent lifestyle publication digital publication, Man of Many, has shown its innovative approach to event management in the premiere of ‘Argylle’ at Hoyts Cinema in Sydney’s entertainment quatre. Over 400 guests were included in the films […]
Next & Co Takes On The US In Global Expansion
Next & Co aiming to follow in the footsteps of The Beatles and break America - moptops excluded.
Cronulla Sharks Check-in At Quest Apartment Hotels For A Two-Year Partnership
The Sharks get new hotel chain partnership. B&T expects players to put it to good use for kick-ons.
The New Age Of Advertising: Persuasion & Craftmanship Rise In The Wake Of The Death Of The Cookie
Craftsmanship on the rise with the demise of the cookie, apparently. Great news for artisanal bakers.
Chris Howatson On Creativity’s Transformative Power For Brands
What do Leonardo da Vinci & budget carrier Belong have in common? Howatson answers adland's most pressing question.
5 More Industry Icons Added To Cairns Crocodiles Awards Jury
Coca-Cola & Universal join Pepsi & TikTok on the panel. Hopefully they don't come to fisticuffs.
Vevo Partners With PubMatic To Expand Programmatic Buying Across Its Global CTV Network
Devastating news for vibes at impromptu house parties as PubMatic commits to ads on Vevo's music vids.
Ash Barty Fronts New AIA Campaign From Bullfrog
If Ash Barty isn't enough to make you check out this campaign, there's also a dancing tradie!
Foxtel Launches Hubbl Merging Free TV, 18 Apps, Netflix & Steps Into The Consumer Appliance Game
With stars aplenty for a glorious evening on the harbour for Hubbl, no-one outshone the timeless Richard Wilkins.
Heckler Appoints New Creative Director Piotr Stopniak
Heckler picks up new creative director, instantly insists on stationery cupboard re-org.
Former SCA Exec Bolsters Elevate Communications Media Power
Jobson jumps from radio to PR. Says she's looking forward to sending B&T follow-up emails on missed press releases.
CommBank CMO Jo Boundy On Humanising Finance: “We Don’t Tend To Be A Brand That Conjures Emotion & Passion”
Boundy humanises finance. Expect ATMs to start offering you therapy for when you see your account balance.