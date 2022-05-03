Netflix Drops The Axe On Meghan Markle’s New Animated Series

The streaming service provider Netflix has been forced to make a series of financial cutbacks since losing over 200,000 subscribers in the last financial quarter, with Meghan Markle’s upcoming animated show, Pearl, being one of them.

According to recent reports, production on the show was halted as Netflix decided to pull the plug on its funding, alongside a number of other animated shows which the platform has decided to cancel.

The show was going to be about a 12-year-old girl who learned the stories of many influential women who lived throughout the course of history and was a part of the multi-project deal that Netflix signed with both Meghan Markle and Prince Harry a couple of years ago.

Some other of Netflix’s animated series which have either been discontinued or cancelled during the production stages include Space Force, Dino Daycare and Boons and Curses.

The platform has confirmed that this decision was made based on its new strategy regarding animated shows. Netflix have invested over $7 billion in animation, producing many popular series such as The Dragon Prince throughout the years, however recent developments have forced them to re-evaluate their approach.

In their most recent quarterly earnings meeting, the company reported a massive drop in their subscriber base which was mainly influenced by the ongoing war in Russia and their decision to ban their services in the country, but also the strong competition from rival platforms such as Disney+.

Despite the cancellation of Pearl however, the Harry and Meghan couple still have a number of shows in production for the platform, including a series of documentaries based on the Invictus Games, which is being developed by Archewell productions.