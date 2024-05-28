Nathan Cleary & Rexona Launch Two-Year Partnership With New Campaign

Rexona has launched an exciting new campaign with NRL sensation Nathan Cleary for its new creative platform, “Bring The Heat”. Cleary has entered into a two-year partnership with the antiperspirant brand, whose mission is to inspire confidence in everyone to move more.

Spearheaded by Generator United and Photoplay, the new campaign showcases Rexona’s 72H Advanced Protection range which is Body Heat Activated. The campaign not only highlights the superior efficacy of Body Heat Activated technology for unstoppable performance and long-lasting freshness, but also showcases Cleary’s indomitable spirit and ability to transcend boundaries.

“As a new ambassador for Rexona, I am excited to be part of the team and to motivate Australians to unleash their full potential through movement. This campaign resonates deeply with me, as like many Australians, I am faced with challenges and am dedicated to persevering, pushing forward, and never settling,” said Nathan Cleary, halfback for the Penrith Panthers in the NRL.

“Nathan embodies the pinnacle of athletic excellence in Australia, reflecting our brand’s overarching ethos of resilience and determination. His ability to overcome obstacles and inspire others to embrace movement with confidence aligns perfectly with Rexona’s values. We are thrilled to have him join us on this exciting journey,” said John McKeon, marketing director, Rexona.

Mindshare will lead a media campaign designed to support Rexona’s Body Heat Activated product proposition across various platforms in ANZ, including Screens, Social, OOH, Partnerships, Retail, and Search.

The campaign’s innovative initiatives include The Rexona Analyser, offering in-depth coverage of high-heat moments during Friday matches, along with integrated mid-show segments delving into “bring the heat”.

Further visual representation of heat activation will be achieved through a Snapchat AR lens encouraging users to ‘bring the heat’, heat activated OOH through Rev360 and oOh!, neon special builds with JC Decaux and modular assets for online video with geo-location triggers around gyms, sport facilities and parks.

Octagon has led talent negotiations with Cleary and FORWARD will lead the PR element, utilising influential performance ‘movers’ across social channels, as well as amplifying the brand and its 72-hour Body Heat Activated messaging via earned media.

The TVC featuring Nathan Cleary launched on Sunday, 19 May, marking a thrilling chapter in Rexona’s journey.