Natalie Bassingthwaighte & Budjerah Calling For A Mate With Always Live & TAC

Natalie Bassingthwaighte & Budjerah Calling For A Mate With Always Live & TAC
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine



Calling all designated drivers, PT planners and resourceful ride sharers: Natalie Bassingthwaighte and Budjerah are in search of Victoria’s ultimate road crew for ALWAYS LIVE and TAC.

Lead image L-R: Natalie Bassingthwaighte and Budjerah

Music, theatre and television icon Bassingthwaighte and rising soul and pop star Budjerah have joined forces as the faces of a new campaign aimed at separating drinking from driving, in a partnership between the Transport Accident Commission (TAC) and Victorian Music Festival, ALWAYS LIVE.

 This festival season, they’re shining a light on the unsung heroes of the road who keep the band together – calling on music lovers right across Victoria to nominate their favourite deso drivers, PTV planners and couch concierges to join the road crew by sharing a short story on how these mates have saved the day by helping to separate drinking from driving. There’s a swag of prizes up for grabs, including one of dozens of $100 rideshare vouchers to help you get home safe from your next night out, and a major prize pack valued at $4000, featuring a state-of-the-art audio-technica record player, KEE Speakers and a stack of vinyl from artists across the ALWAYS LIVE program. In addition, those who complete the TAC’s road behaviour survey will be entered into an additional prize pool of five $1000 travel vouchers from RACV Resorts to put towards your next destination gig in Melbourne or regional Victoria.

Head to the Always Live website to nominate a mate, explain how they’ve saved the day (or night out) by separating drinking from driving in 25 words or less, and select which type of road crew legend they are.There’s six to choose from: The Deso Driver, a beacon of responsibility who understands that drinking and driving never mix. This friend takes charge of the wheel and by not drinking, ensures everyone reaches home safe and sound.The Planning Prodigy, a friend in every group, is the type A planner who fires up the group chat and coordinates the whole operation, including the deso, the public transport and rideshares, eliminating any worries about you and your mates getting home safely.The Couch Concierge is that super-hospitable friend who offers a cozy place to crash after a night out, fluffing pillows while others prepare their outfits – all to ensure you don’t even need to consider driving home after a drink.The PTV Planner is the most eco-friendly pal who knows the trains and tram lines like the back of their hand. They plan the way home on PT so you can have a drink and get home safe.The Resourceful Ridesharer takes care of business, ensuring everyone can have a drink and reach home without needing to drive – they’re on the hunt for discount codes, arranging rideshares, and are even willing to give up the coveted AUX cord.And The Bad Idea Bouncer –  the last line of defence, ensuring the mere thought of drinking then driving never crosses anyone’s mind. They’re ready to confiscate phones, keys, and book taxis, doing whatever it takes to guarantee their friends’ safety.

Now in its second year, the keep the band together initiative with ALWAYS LIVE is part of TAC’s continued push to reduce road trauma by finding new ways to reach high-priority groups, focusing on deterring behaviours like drink-driving.Both Budjerah and Bassingthwaighte are among the stars of ALWAYS LIVE’s mammoth 2023 program which runs from November 24 – December 10, supported by the Victorian Government through Visit Victoria and includes 254 local, national and international acts. Bassigthwaite takes to the stage on Saturday 25 November as part of the line-up at Christina Aguilera’s exclusive one-night-only show at Flemington Racecourse, while Budjerah will perform at Music in The Park presented by ALWAYS LIVE in Mornington on Saturday 9 December alongside The Cat Empire, The Veronicas, KAIIT, Pierce Brothers and special guests. “Many Victorians will be looking forward to spending the warmer months enjoying live music with their friends and loved ones and we want everyone to make it home with fantastic memories. Our partnership with ALWAYS LIVE aims to build a culture that values road safety by prioritising safe travel options,” Tracey Slatter, TAC CEO said.  “ALWAYS LIVE is all about celebrating music, community, and safety. We’re proud to partner with TAC for the second year running for their Keep the Band Together initiative, and shine a light on the friends who keep our nights fun and secure,” Steve Smith, ALWAYS LIVE CEO said.   “I’m thrilled to be part of this fantastic initiative to Keep the Band Together with ALWAYS LIVE and TAC. Designated drivers, planners, and ride sharers are unsung heroes who ensure our nights are not only enjoyable but safe. Let’s celebrate them!” Bassingthwaighte said.  “Music is about joy and unity, and keeping everyone safe is a big part of that. I’m excited to support this campaign, recognizing the amazing people who make sure we have a great time,” Budjerah said.




Please login with linkedin to comment

Always Live tac

Latest News

Important Dates & Deadlines – Cannes In Cairns 2024
  • Advertising

Important Dates & Deadlines – Cannes In Cairns 2024

Asia Pacific’s festival of creativity, Cannes in Cairns, is back for an even bigger and better third year — and there’s stuff you need to know. Take a minute and add some of these dates in the diary, or don’t, and summit to major FOMO and a significantly less productive career. As a reminder, with […]

Pitch Your Session – Deadline Extended for Cannes In Cairns
  • Advertising

Pitch Your Session – Deadline Extended for Cannes In Cairns

We get it, you’re busy. So with that in mind… and despite a stellar amount of Cannes in Cairns 2024 session submissions already — we’ve extended the deadline until the end of November. Due to popular demand – and some begging here and there – we’re pleased to announce that the team at Cannes in […]

Channel Factory Bolsters SEA Leadership With New Managing Director & Head of Sales
  • Marketing

Channel Factory Bolsters SEA Leadership With New Managing Director & Head of Sales

Channel Factory, a global brand suitability and contextual advertising platform for YouTube, has strengthened its APAC operations by appointing Kevin Rooney (lead image) as managing director for Southeast Asia and India and Kriti Jetley as head of sales SEA. In his new role, Rooney will assume overall responsibility for SEA and India and collaborate closely […]

The Cairns Crocodile Awards Are Coming! Are You Ready?
  • Advertising

The Cairns Crocodile Awards Are Coming! Are You Ready?

Though they might sound familiar — what with the reptiles making a home for themselves in and around Cairns and all — the Cairns Crocodiles Awards are an entirely new beast coming to Tropical North Queensland next year. These new Awards celebrate creativity that packs a punch and helps businesses and society make serious strides […]

Dean Boxall Celebrates Brookvale Unions Latest Win In New Campaign Via Clems
  • Campaigns

Dean Boxall Celebrates Brookvale Unions Latest Win In New Campaign Via Clems

Clemenger BBDO has sought the help of Australia’s ‘most passionate swimming coach’ Dean Boxall, to create a new campaign to launch Brookvale Union’s latest product, Vodka Passionfruit. Videos of Boxall went viral after the Tokyo Olympics, displaying his impassioned hip-thrusting, fist-pumping reaction to swimmer Ariarne Titmus winning Gold in the 400-metre freestyle. Continuing the brand’s […]

Havas Host Imports Kelly Larken & Mike Alhadeff From The UK
  • Advertising

Havas Host Imports Kelly Larken & Mike Alhadeff From The UK

Havas Host has made two new senior appointments, hiring Kelly Larken as group account director and Mike Alhadeff as planning director. Lead image: from L to R – Mike Alhadeff, Ant Moore, Alyce Gillis, and Kelly Larken Both hires come directly from roles in the UK, with Larken most recently working as group account director […]

72andSunny & INNOCEAN Take Home First Adland ARIAs
  • Advertising

72andSunny & INNOCEAN Take Home First Adland ARIAs

The Australian Recording Industry Association (ARIA) has revealed the winners of the inaugural Best Use of an Australian Recording in an Advertisement awards, inspired by the Our Soundtrack Our Ads campaign. The winners were announced at last nights 2023 ARIA Awards in partnership with YouTube. Claiming victory for Best Use of an Australian Recording in […]

2degrees AR Data Piñata Returns Via TBWA\NZ
  • Marketing

2degrees AR Data Piñata Returns Via TBWA\NZ

Paulie the giant, 2degrees AR Data Piñata is back, and this year, he’s brought his buddies with him. With 800 years of free data and Samsung prizes to give away in the lead-up to Christmas, 2degrees has called for reinforcements and formed the ridiculously large 2degrees Data Piñata Armada. The game uses AR technology to […]

CHEP Joins With School Strike 4 Climate To Get Kids To Bunk Off School To Save The Planet
  • Campaigns

CHEP Joins With School Strike 4 Climate To Get Kids To Bunk Off School To Save The Planet

School Strike 4 Climate (SS4C), the largest youth-led climate organisation in Australia, is holding a nationwide protest this Friday, 17 November. To encourage as many school-aged kids as possible to skip classes on the day and make their voices heard, SS4C has created The Climate Doctor’s Certificate via creative agency CHEP. It’s a sick note […]

Indie Agency Elastic Unveils New Work For Daikin
  • Campaigns

Indie Agency Elastic Unveils New Work For Daikin

Independent creative company Elastic has launched its new work for Australia’s number one air conditioning company, Daikin. ‘Perfecting the Air’ demonstrates Daikin’s capability to transform any home into a haven, curating the perfect climate to keep homes cool and comfortable throughout the year. Having worked with Daikin for over seven years, Elastic was tasked with […]

Dentsu’s Revenues Drop 6% In Q3s
  • Advertising
  • Media

Dentsu’s Revenues Drop 6% In Q3s

Work at Dentsu? Well, the Christmas party just got downgraded from "Ivy Bar" to "Hog's Breath" on these numbers.

Recommended

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
The Clio Awards Announce 2024 Jury Chairs
  • Marketing

The Clio Awards Announce 2024 Jury Chairs

The Clio Awards has announced the esteemed industry leaders that will serve as the chairs of its multidisciplinary juries in 2024. For the first time, 12 of the jury chairs will come together to form a unified jury themselves and will determine the Grand Clio Winner in Innovation by selecting from the Gold Clio winners […]

Meta and Zitcha Revolutionise Off-Site Retail Media With Managed Partner Ads
  • Advertising

Meta and Zitcha Revolutionise Off-Site Retail Media With Managed Partner Ads

Retailers globally can now seamlessly tap into the estimated US$40 billion off-site media market, leveraging Meta’s Managed Partner Ads (MPA) API integration with retail media platform Zitcha. The partnership empowers retailers to unlock the full potential of Meta’s Shopper Marketing Ads product. New Zealand’s largest retail group, The Warehouse Group and its retail media network […]

Slew Of New Hires At Digital Minds
  • Marketing

Slew Of New Hires At Digital Minds

Judging by this press photo, Digital Minds appears to have recruited a mini giant who'll be a boon for the lightbulbs.