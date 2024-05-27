NAB Launches New “Wrangle Your Money” Campaign Iteration, Via TBWA\Melbourne

National Australia Bank (NAB) has launched its new bookkeeping tool dubbed “NAB Bookkeeper” in a new campaign via TBWA\Melbourne.

The campaign is the next iteration of the recently launched “Wrangle Your Money” which sees NAB supporting and empowering its customers to make better financial decisions.

NAB Bookkeeper is an all-in-one financial management tool aimed at helping small businesses streamline and simplify their finances. The new platform delivers accounting, invoicing and tax calculation, with a plan to add payroll and expense management functionality in the future.

TBWA\Melbourne was tasked with developing the brand strategy and campaign for the launch, which included producing in-house. The ad was directed by TBWA’s Kale McRedmond, who also served as a lead creative.

Set in the back of the same baby store featured in the previous “Business Wrangle” campaign, the 30-second spot opens with a startled business owner who is faced with a coiling serpent of receipts and invoices. The air crackles with echoes of Western music as a stand-off between the business owner and her financials causes tension to mount. With a swift maneuver, the business owner unleashes the power of NAB Bookkeeper, causing the annihilation of the paper threat.

NAB executive, marketing for the business and private bank, Elly Bloom said “We’re excited to share our next chapter of the ‘Wrangle Your Money’ campaign. NAB Bookkeeper isn’t just a product – it’s a reflection of our ongoing commitment to providing tailored, digital support and tools that empower our business customers. TBWA has captured the essence of this beautifully in the wild world we know our customers operate in.”

Matthew Stoddart, executive creative director, TBWA\Melbourne added “Small business owners are usually portrayed as in control, but the reality of running a business is far from orderly, and the risk of their receipts turning into paper snakes is a daily fear. The new campaign helps vanquish that problem and puts business owners back in control with the help from NAB. It was a lot of fun”.

The media strategy, which was delivered by Mindshare, sees the campaign running in Australia across connected TV, social and OLV.