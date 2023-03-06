MYOB Pinches The Iconic’s Chief Customer Officer, Dean Chadwick, For CMO Role

MYOB has appointed Dean Chadwick as chief marketing officer, effective June this year. Chadwick had previously served as The Iconic’s chief customer officer.

Chadwick had led product and marketing for The Iconic and has previously senior marketing roles at Virgin Australia’s Velocity Frequent Flyer program and American Express.

Chadwick said that the business management platform had undergone a “phenomenal” business transformation.

“I’m looking forward to contributing to the next phase of the brand and platform evolution. My passion lies in delivering experiences with customer value at the core. Enabling generations of for Aussie and Kiwi business owners to be successful is a powerful purpose that I’m excited to be part of,” he added.

MYOB’s CEO, Greg Ellis, added:

“While we have a long legacy of supporting businesses across Australia and New Zealand, the MYOB of today is wildly different from our start-up roots.

“Through the application of our local market knowledge, and experience of supporting millions of businesses, MYOB has invested significantly in the development of a SaaS-based business management platform, offering highly curated cloud-based experience wrapped around the most critical business workflows.

“We are incredibly proud that the MYOB business management platform offers business owners and operators the chance to a have these workflows connected and working seamlessly together – this is the key to unleashing business potential.”

The appointment follows the launch of a new integrated marketing campaign, featuring a new creative direction drawing attention to MYOB’s business management platform.