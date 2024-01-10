MyFitnessPal Heads To Coogee Beach To Help Sydneysiders Shift Festive Weight, Via Icon Agency

Beach-goers in Sydney’s Eastern suburbs may have spotted a new addition to the famous Coogee beach rainbow steps this week, with a colourful brand takeover led by Icon Agency, for global nutrition and food tracking app, MyFitnessPal.

Popping up for one day only, messages of encouragement appeared on the steps at Coogee Beach to encourage Aussies to take small steps towards their health goals.

The campaign formed part of a broader integrated communications strategy developed by Icon Agency, to promote MyFitnessPal’s free seven-day ‘Small Steps, Big Wins’ plan, containing helpful tips and recipes, at a key moment in the calendar year for health and fitness. The plan was developed by nutrition experts at MyFitnessPal along with international award-winning actress and lifelong fitness fan, Kate Hudson.

Held on Monday 8 January, the messages of encouragement followed findings from research conducted by the campaign which found that one in ten Aussies ditch their resolutions after the first week of January.

Senior account director, Sian Evans said the campaign was the perfect way to kick off 2024 activity for the brand.

“With its mission to help Aussies achieve their long-term health goals, whatever they may be, this campaign was the perfect fit for a purpose-led approach synonymous with the work we do at Icon Agency,” said Evans.

The integrated campaign, which includes a phased media relations program, media ambassadors, social media content and sponsored content, marks the second year of partnership between Icon and MyFitnessPal.

“Despite Aussie’s best intentions, we know that maintaining New Year’s resolutions is difficult. MyFitnessPal’s free plan was designed to be approachable and help people without the need to overhaul their lifestyle. So together with the MyFitnessPal team, we created a campaign that encourages Aussies to re-think their resolutions and instead focus on developing healthier, long-term habits,” continued Evans.

“Our mission is to help Aussies develop small, sustainable changes that can build over time into big changes. Making a small swap to lessen sugar or increase protein at breakfast can ultimately lead to losing or maintaining weight, feeling stronger and more energetic,” commented Amanda Mahan, vice president of global marketing, MyFitnessPal.

“As our trusted partner in Australia, Icon was the perfect agency to bring this to life, visually and viscerally, in an iconic location.” continued Mahan.

Passers-by to the activation, which was executed in partnership with Gambit Collective, also had the opportunity to interact with the signs via a QR code providing a link to more information on the seven-day ‘Small Steps, Big Wins’ plan.