Myer’s Not The Place For A Dodgy Regift Declares Its Clems Christmas Work

As the holiday spirit starts to sweep across the nation, Myer is excited to reveal their heart-warming and inspiring Christmas campaign, ‘Make Your Merry Meaningful,’ in collaboration with creative agency, Clemenger BBDO.

Bold, bright, and fun, the campaign reinforces Myer’s position as the ultimate destination for gifting and aims to remind Australians that Christmas is more than just a season of giving; it’s a time to connect, show love, and express appreciation through sentimental gifts that hold meaning and thought.

With fun and engaging tag lines such as, ‘Tinsel their fancy’, ‘Save Santa from checking it twice’, ‘If you know‘em, let it show, let it show, let it show’ the campaign comes to life across TV, BVOD, OOH, digital, social, online, in-store VM and immersive in store experiences, gift wrapping and team member uniforms.

At the heart of the campaign is an endearing character, Wendell – a wombat-shaped soap who has been thoughtlessly regifted year after year, from Christmas to Hanukkah. In the film, Wendell shares his wisdom from being re-gifted all over the country – it’s the thought that counts.

To ensure gifts are treasured unlike poor Wendell, Myer is here to help all Australians find the perfect gift be it for family, loved ones or work colleagues, there is something for everyone at all budgets, even for the most discerning and hard to buy for.

Geoff Ikin, chief customer officer at Myer said: “The campaign is a reflection of Myer’s commitment to making Christmas truly special for everyone.”

“Amid the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, Myer wants to remind Australians that Christmas is more than just a season of giving; it’s a time to connect, show love, and express appreciation through gifts that hold deep meaning and sentiment.

“We’re here to help every Australian to give thoughtfully, mindfully and meaningfully this year – from our expertly curated Giftorium, our world class service to assist and inspire choice, professional gift wrapping, and our renowned Santaland to entertain the family – we have everything all under one roof.”

Tristan Graham, ECD – Clemenger BBDO said: “The best Christmas ads entertain us while also making us view that time of year a little differently. And what’s more entertaining and thought-provoking than advice from a gruff little wombat soap who’s been regifted since the 80s?”

‘Make Your Merry Meaningful’ launches on Thursday 2nd November and runs until Christmas Eve.

CREDITS

Client: Myer

Chief Customer Officer – Geoff Ikin

General Manager, Marketing – Gemma Hunter

Senior Marketing Manager – Laura Entwistle

Agency: Clemenger BBDO

Chief Creative Officer – Jim Curtis

Exec Creative Director – Tristan Graham

Creative Director – Chris Wilson

Creative Director – Roy Leibowitz

Creative Director – Daniel Pizzato

Creative Lead – Jess Moses

Senior Art Director – Elsa Mahlstedt

Art Director – Zoe Perrin

Art Director – Casey Henderson

Art Director – Bec Spiller

Senior Copywriter – Hazel Squire

Senior Copywriter – Vanessa Bruzzaniti

Copywriter – Riana McKenzie

Lead Designer – Sade Ballestrin

Craft Designer – David Anderson

Craft Designer – Richie Rossi

Designer – Ant Yee

Chief Strategy Officer – Jacqueline Witts

Planner – Helena Duniec

Managing Director – Julian Bell

Managing Partner – Anita Deutsch-Burley

Group Business Director – Charlotte Stevens

Senior Business Director – Carrie Hack

Business Director – Renee Yiannakis

Business Director – Laura Keating

Senior Business Manager – Gabriela Jao

Business Manager – Emily Gill

Account Executive Teasha McNeill

Executive Producer, TV – Karolina Bozajkovska

Digital Designer – Georgia Scott

Digital Designer – Rachael Brooks

Lead Digital Producer – Natalia Lukasiewicz

Retoucher – Prue Ibbotson

Retoucher – Adrian Foot

Retoucher – Adrian Garofalo

Finished Artist – David Walsh

Finished Artist – Julian Acuna

Finished Artist – Simon Phipps

Director: The Bobbsey Twins

COP/Cinematographer: Jeremy Rouse

Production Company: Finch

Managing Director / Executive Producer – Corey Esse

Producer – AnnaTara Clark-Sneddon

Music Composer/Arranger: Rumble Studios

Post Production Company: Arc Edit & Flux Animation Studio

Casting: Mackintosh Casting