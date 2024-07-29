Mutinex Hires Danny Bass As Chief Revenue Officer

Marketing measurement start-up Mutinex has appointed former CEO of Dentsu Media ANZ and IPG MediaBrands Australia Danny Bass as chief revenue officer.

Bass will leverage his experience of the media, marketing and advertising landscape to accelerate the company’s ambitious global growth agenda.

Bass, who begins his Mutinex role immediately, has held leadership roles at Dentsu ANZ, IPG MediaBrands Australia Group M, News Corp and Snap.

Bass takes his place on the Mutinex executive team alongside APAC CEO, Mat Baxter, who joined earlier this year; vice president of the US and multinational, John Sintras; and global CEO and co-founder, Henry Innis.

“Danny is a super capable and highly experienced industry leader. He has the exact pedigree Mutinex needs to continue our explosive growth and ambitious expansion both here in Australia and around the world,” Baxter said. “I couldn’t be more excited for him to join the team.

“Increasingly, businesses are focused on getting answers on how to grow instead of wading through reams of data. And as we evolve our product to do exactly that, it’s people like Danny that will help educate the market about these new, supercharged capabilities.”

Mutinex has grown rapidly and has several enterprise customers in the US since Innis and Sintras moved into the market.

“I’ve seen increasingly how the GrowthOS platform has become adopted much like Salesforce by the C-Suite. C-Suite leaders and marketing teams are looking for one, unified platform to make sense of how to invest their growth dollars across pricing, media and more,” Bass said.

“That’s the platform our industry has been waiting for, and Mutinex has built it in GrowthOS. It’s why incredible leaders are joining them. And it’s why I see an amazing opportunity here to work to build this into a Salesforce-style platform for growth with both C-Suite leaders and our wider agency ecosystem.”

Bass’s breadth of experience convinced Global CEO Innis he was the right person to take on this particular remit.

“We’ve been scaling the go-to-market team for some time at Mutinex. With a larger go-to-market team across both the APAC and US markets, and with EU to come, we felt that it was important to delineate clear leadership across the markets,” Innis said.

“Danny will work across both the US and APAC markets to drive our expansion further, embed with brands and ensure we maximise the value we also bring to our agency partnership channel.

“We anticipate Danny bringing significant maturity to how we service agencies as we move to a Salesforce-style model of engagement, and ensure we are building a technology that empowers every marketer to make the most effective growth decisions possible.”