Musk Tells Advertisers To Spend US$1,000 Per Month Or Lose Verification

As part of the ongoing switch from Twitter to X, Elon Musk and the team have told brands on the platform that they need to spend a huge amount of money every month to remain verified.

From 7 August, brand will lose their gold tick mark on the platform unless they spend at least US$1,000 (AU$1,490) on ads in the previous 30 days or US$6,000 on ads in the last 180 days (almost AU$9,000), according to an email seen by the Wall Street Journal.

However, Musk offered advertisers an alternative.

Or they can just pay $1000/month for a verified organization subscription with the ability to convey that organizational authority to affiliates. This more than pays for itself in organic reach. The reason for the $1000/month is to set a moderately high bar to be a verified org,… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 26, 2023

Simple — just pay for a service that used to be free. Just as with the US$8 per month free to be verified as an ordinary person.

Presumably, the threat of having verification removed, unless businesses stump up the requisite cash, is a key component of his plan to stem the tide of advertising dollars, convince users to return to the platform and make X into the most valuable brand in the world.