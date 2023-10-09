Murmur Nabs Craig Sue From CHEP And Janice Chan From UM Australia

Multi-channel media agency Murmur-Group has significantly boosted its planning capabilities with the appointment of Craig Sue to the key leadership role of Head of Media Planning, supported by Janice Chan in the role of Senior Account Manager.

The new appointments follow a spate of new client wins, including lululemon, Summernats and Form 700. The roles will see both leaders continue to drive and challenge planning excellence and effectiveness across the agency, ensuring clients receive market-leading planning intelligence from insight to measurement.

Murmur-Group managing director, Dave Levett said with access to data continuing to grow, it has boosted the agency’s ability to originate and deliver communication ideas and plans for clients’ businesses and this required further investment in the agency’s talent pool. “Craig joined us at the start of Q3 and has already proved he is an absolute gun and at the cutting edge of what it means to drive evidence-based planning and effectiveness for clients.

“With Janice also joining the team, we now have an enviable level of knowledge within our team working to solve client challenges better than ever before. I have no doubt that Janice and Craig’s smarts, combined with our already existing talented planners, will help move Murmur’s planning capabilities into its next evolutionary growth phase. I welcome them both to the team.”

Previously holding senior roles at CHEP and prior to that at Digital Media, Sue brings more than two decades of Media Strategy, Client Engagement and Commercial & Investment Planning to Murmur. “It’s a great time to be part of the current media landscape and I’m incredibly excited to have taken on this new role; it speaks to Murmur’s long-term commitment in finding a better way to drive growth for its clients” Sue said.

“Because we go further into understanding our clients’ businesses and their business objectives, the way they do business and how and where they drive revenue, we go beyond offering isolated campaign media strategies to acting as a strategic part of their business team. Murmur Group is succeeding in actually doing what many agencies say they do, in that the agency is truly a strategic and collaborative partner for its clients”.

Janice Chan was most recently Partnerships Trader with UM Australia working on global brands including Nestle and AMEX and prior to that was with Merckle B2B APAC focussing on the tech sector where her clients included Microsoft, Amazon Web Services and Workday.

“I am excited to be joining the agency. My skills and passion lie in managing campaigns, finding out where the next cost efficiencies are, what programmes are giving the best audience reach, and how our clients can best benefit from smart planning” Chan said.

“By bringing together the theory and evidence aspects of media planning, we can help our clients cut through the mystery of how advertising and media impacts business results,” she concluded.

Chan’s appointment is effective immediately.