MOVE Data Shows QMS Network Now Reaches 67% Of Queenslanders

QMS’ digital large format assets in Queensland has produced a sharp jump in audience reach, now delivering a 30 per cent increase in unique audience reach across the state compared to 2020.

New data from MOVE reveals that the QMS network now reaches 67 per cent of Queenslanders each week. The strong increase has been driven by a significant investment in new digital large format locations around Brisbane and the Gold Coast area, including the state’s largest external full motion billboard in the heart of Queen Street Mall.

Since November 2020, 20 new sites have been added, expanding QMS’ digital large format footprint by almost 70 per cent and providing the ability to cover new arterials and precincts such as Ann Street, Ipswich Road, Pacific Motorway and Creek Road, as well as helping advertisers impact key areas such as Springwood, Rocklea, Carina, Boondall, Palm Beach, Upper Mount Gravatt and Alexandra Hills.

QMS chief operating officer – customer, Sara Lappage, said: “Our expansion since late 2020 represents a major investment and a strong commitment to the Queensland market, as we continue to offer our local and national clients the best digital assets in the right locations.

“Before the recent expansion, we had a strong presence in the Brisbane CBD and the Valley. Over the past two-and-a-half years we have built on that foundation of premium assets by focusing on the major arterial roads in and around Brisbane, as well key funnel points.

“This strategic investment has led to a significant increase in our Queensland audience reach, a more balanced and diverse audience profile, and an expanded dynamic and creatively innovative digital network for our clients, to meet the increasing demand from marketers and agencies,” she said.

Lappage said QMS’ expansion in Queensland was part of its ongoing national growth strategy.

“We have a strategic focus on growing our premium digital network’s coverage and scale in key markets. Combined with our recent Australian Rail Track Corporation contract win in Sydney, our commercial teams are focused on continuing our network expansion with premium digital assets that complement our existing portfolio and deliver real impact and results for our clients,” she said.