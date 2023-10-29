Motio Hires Cartology’s Tom Zavecz As National Sales Director

Digital place based and audience experience company Motio has announced Tom Zavecz (lead image) has been appointed as national sales director based in Melbourne and will join the team November 6.

A long standing and highly respected sales executive, Zavecz has spent the last siz years with Shopper and more recently as group sales manager for Victoria at Cartology, post the acquisition of Shopper. Zavecz joins Motio as it continues to grow rapidly across its Digital Place Based verticals.

Zavecz will be charged with leading the company’s media sales growth as the sector continues to expand and develop in a digital first environment.

After beginning his career at Seven, Zavecz progressed to other roles at AFL, Pacific Magazines and then joined Shopper in 2017.

CEO of Motio, Adam Cadwallader said, “Initially we were looking for someone to head up our Victorian sales team and then we met Tom who’s experience, relationships and demeanour were an unbeatable combination. Tom is clearly respected, not only in Victoria but across the country, it made perfect sense to expand the remit of the role.”

The appointment of Zavecz also sees Gordon D’Mello continuing to head up the day-to-day management of the NSW team in as well as marketing, product and content director at Motio.

Cadwallader added, “Tom and Gordon will no doubt be an incredible combination and continue to strengthen our growing and committed team at Motio, a team we are very proud of.”

Motio operates digital display networks across Australia in healthcare, café, licensed venue and indoor sports and leisure environments.