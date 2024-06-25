More Than One Ghost In The Rocks: Australia’s First Halloween Festival Coming In October

From Thursday, October 31st, to Sunday, November 3rd, The Rocks in Sydney will be transformed into a Ghost Town, where massive tentacles slither out from the buildings, whispered tales of murder linger in the air, and mysterious lights flicker to mark an unprecedented Halloween Festival.

Infused with real-life spooky stories of The Rocks, this new festival is set to put Sydney on the Halloween map. The creative minds behind Mov’in Cinemas, Bastille Festival, and the Christmas in July Festival in Canberra are proud to present their new out-of-this-world creation, “Ghost in the Rocks,” a new annual, four-day celebration bringing America’s beloved Halloween tradition to life in Australia.

While the full program will be revealed in early September, organisers have offered a sneak peek of what’s to come:

House of Horror: Party all night long in this spine-tingling haunt.

Ghost Cinema: Catch horror flicks and thrillers in a chilling atmosphere.

Murder Mystery Parties: Solve intriguing mysteries at the edgy Murder Bar.

Halloween Parade: Watch a procession of costumed characters and spooky floats.

Zombie Disco: Dance the night away with the undead.

The countdown to Ghost in the Rocks has officially begun! In just four months, the creatures of the night will roam freely through the streets of The Rocks.

The news comes just a few days after a “ghost” was spotted in the window above The Rocks’ Fortune of War Hotel.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Rocks (@therocks)

As the story went viral online, on radio, and on TV, reaching millions of people across Australia, additional ghost sightings in The Rocks were reported over the weekend, causing the hashtag #ghostintherocks to trend in anticipation of a major announcement for Sydney: the iconic precinct of The Rocks will host Australia’s inaugural Halloween festival.