Monday TV Wrap: Australian Story 25th Birthday Revisits Iconic Episode

Last night’s Australian Story celebrated 25 years of the show by asking fans to vote for their favourite episode.

The selected episode focused on the story of Gayle Shann, who lost one of her arms and the use of the other in a traumatising farm accident, and her husband Mac.

Last night’s episode was the third time Australian Story had revisited the couple since their story originally aired in 2003, and it scored 549,000 viewers.

Seven News topped the ratings overall with 1,009,000 viewers, while Nine News had 937,000, A Current Affair had 756,000 and ABC News had 706,000.

The Block was, once again, top of entertainment with 944,000 viewers according to OzTAM’s metro data.

Next in entertainment was Have You Been Paying Attention? which scored 695,000 viewers, followed by Home and Away with 598,000.

The rest of the ABC’s night saw Four Corners score 528,000 viewers, while 7.30 had 524,000 and Media Watch had 503,000.

10’s Celebrity MasterChef had 527,000 viewers while The Project had 439,000 and 10 News First had 301,000.

Over on Seven, The Chase had 524,000 viewers and SAS Australia: Hell Week had 348,000.

Finally, for Nine, Hot Seat had 410,000 viewers.

The Nine Network won the night with 30.2 per cent of the daily share, followed by the Seven Network with 23.7 per cent and Network 10 with 21.2 per cent. Next was the ABC TV network with 18.0 per cent, followed by the SBS Network with 6.9 per cent.

According to OzTAM’s Total TV report for Monday October 18, Seven News was top with 1,728,000 total viewers (metro: 1,068,000, regional: 624,000, BVOD: 36,000).

Next was The Block with 1,564,000 total viewers (metro: 956,000, regional: 337,000, BVOD: 199,000), followed by Nine News with 1,371,000 (metro: 1,003,000, regional: 331,000, BVOD: 36,000).

The program with the highest lift on overnight was Love Island Australia with 84 per cent, bringing it to 659,000 total viewers (metro: 263,000, regional: 96,000, BVOD: 245,000).