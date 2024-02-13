Monday TV Ratings: Seven Scores A Ratings Touchdown With Its Super Bowl Coverage

Who said Aussies don’t care about the Super Bowl? Well, certainly not yesterday’s VOZ numbers that saw the four-hour game pull a national reach of 2.54 million for broadcaster Seven and it made it the number one show in that bracket.

The game even saw off the likes of the typically invincible MAFS that had a national reach of 2.50 million.

That said, when it came to national audience, the gridiron game mustered just 800,000 and made it the ninth most watched show of the night (or morning, as in this case.)

Again, to register for national reach, a viewer needs only have watched a single minute of the program.

However, according to VOZ, some 1.20 million viewers still hung around for the Super Bowl post-match and possibly the chance to see Taylor Swift smooch boyfriend Big Travis.

