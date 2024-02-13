Monday TV Ratings: Seven Scores A Ratings Touchdown With Its Super Bowl Coverage

Monday TV Ratings: Seven Scores A Ratings Touchdown With Its Super Bowl Coverage
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine



Who said Aussies don’t care about the Super Bowl? Well, certainly not yesterday’s VOZ numbers that saw the four-hour game pull a national reach of 2.54 million for broadcaster Seven and it made it the number one show in that bracket.

The game even saw off the likes of the typically invincible MAFS that had a national reach of 2.50 million.

That said, when it came to national audience, the gridiron game mustered just 800,000 and made it the ninth most watched show of the night (or morning, as in this case.)

Again, to register for national reach, a viewer needs only have watched a single minute of the program.

However, according to VOZ, some 1.20 million viewers still hung around for the Super Bowl post-match and possibly the chance to see Taylor Swift smooch boyfriend Big Travis.

Anyway, check out Monday’s top 30 programs below:

 

 

 




Please login with linkedin to comment

OzTam Super Bowl 2024 VOZ

Latest News

Digital Alchemy Acquires AFDigital, Starts Xenai Digital
  • Marketing

Digital Alchemy Acquires AFDigital, Starts Xenai Digital

Digital Alchemy, led by CEO Regan Yan, has announced a ground-breaking move with the successful acquisition of boutique Salesforce CX Consulting Firm AFDigital, heralding a strategic shift in the Digital Alchemy portfolio of companies. Lead image: L-R – Pauline Pangan and Regan Yan. Xenai Digital (formerly AFDigital), now known as XD, is gearing up to […]

First Look At Wicked (Starring Ariana Grande) Is HERE
  • Media

First Look At Wicked (Starring Ariana Grande) Is HERE

The first-look trailer for Universal’s movie Wicked – starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo – has landed. In the trailer, released by Universal on Monday, we are introduced to Erivo’s Elphaba and Grande’s Glinda for the first time. We also hear the beginnings of the wildly successful hit from the musical Defying Gravity. Wicked is a […]

Angelene Falk To Appear As Guest Speaker At ADIA Annual Leaders Forum
  • Marketing

Angelene Falk To Appear As Guest Speaker At ADIA Annual Leaders Forum

The Australian Data and Insights Associating has announced Australian information commissioner Angelene Falk as special guest speaker in its upcoming annual leaders forum. Appointed to the role of information commissioner and privacy commissioner in 2018, Falk has advanced the protection of Australians’ privacy through her work on international privacy bodies, helping shape global data protection […]

BTC Promotes Rachael Lucas To Head Of Marketing And Communications
  • Media

BTC Promotes Rachael Lucas To Head Of Marketing And Communications

Australia’s home-grown cryptocurrency exchange BTC Markets announced the promotion of Rachael Lucas to the position of head of marketing and communications. The promotion comes at a time when BTC Markets has witnessed a significant increase in activity, as the crypto market shows signs of recovery from the prolonged crypto winter. Lucas has over 15 years […]

BBC Earth Brings Interactive Experience To Melbourne
  • Media

BBC Earth Brings Interactive Experience To Melbourne

From incredible creatures to sweeping landscapes, Melbourne’s BBC Earth Experience has brought the wonders of the world to Australia in an immersive audio-visual and interactive experience at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre. Featuring breath-taking footage and incredible narration by David Attenborough from Seven Worlds, One Planet, the BBC Studios Natural History Unit’s hit television […]

Nickelodeon Joins Forces With Fire & Rescue NSW
  • Media

Nickelodeon Joins Forces With Fire & Rescue NSW

Paramount Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) has announced the commencement of a new corporate community partnership with Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW).   Lead image: senior vice president, content & programming, Paramount Daniel Monaghan, firefighter Deborah Wilson, FRNSW commissioner Jeremy Fewtrell and Minister for Emergency Services, Jihad Dib The inaugural partnership, which commences this month, […]

UFC & ESPN Lock In Broadcast Partnership
  • Media

UFC & ESPN Lock In Broadcast Partnership

UFC and ESPN Australia and New Zealand, have announced a multi-year broadcasting rights agreement for ESPN to remain the must-see destination for UFC fans to get comprehensive coverage rounding out all their UFC action. The agreement was negotiated in consultation with IMG. ESPN will continue to deliver LIVE coverage of all 30 UFC Fight Night […]