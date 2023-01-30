Molson Coors & DraftKings Team Up To Tell Super Bowl Watchers To Get Drunk & Bet, Via Droga5

Molson Coors has partnered with DraftKings to convince American Super Bowl fans to bet on the details of its spot during the Big Game.

Consumers are encouraged to bet on aspects of the ad such as which beer — Miller Lite or Coors Lite — will be shown first, which breed of dog will be featured, and how many people will have facial hair during the spot.

In return, consumers can win part of a US$500,000 prize pool.

The final ad spot is produced by Droga5 and will air during the first half. The ads will feature one of six potential endings. The betting will be hosted on the DraftKing’s app and is apparently the largest free-to-play non-sport contest prize pool in the platform’s history.

“After being shut out of the Super Bowl for more than 30 years, we pushed to do something that had never been done before,” said Michelle St. Jacques, Molson Coors’ chief marketing officer.

“By giving people the chance to predict every detail of the ad before it even runs, we’re bringing our fans along for the ride and getting them just as excited about our return to the big stage as we are.”

Fans can make their free picks until 3.30 pm on Sunday 12 February Eastern Time. Winners will be announced the following morning.

Whether sports fans need any encouragement to bet, or whether the spot is responsible at all considering the number of problem gamblers around the world, is up for debate.