Molasses Appoints Nichole Donovan As Client Director

Brand and design agency Molasses has appointed Nichole Donovan to the newly created role of client director.

Donovan, who joined Molasses at the start of April, will manage the day-to-day projects for Molasses’ clients, in addition to supporting business strategy and supporting the agency’s partners from an insight and innovation perspective.

An award-winning independent specialist FMCG brand and design agency, Molasses has experienced significant recent growth, most recently being appointed by Allied Pinnacle to lead the brand strategy, positioning, brand identity, design, campaign creative and strategy for Wise Wheat, a new naturally grown wheat product. It also partners with leading brands including Pernod Ricard, Duxton Vineyards, MILKLAB, Freedom Foods and Victa.

Dan Parritt, co-founder and brand director, Molasses, said: “Over the past six years we’ve steadily grown our work with FMCG and alcohol brands. As their service requirements evolve, we need the most experienced talent in place to ensure the agency continues to deliver the best advice, work and service to them.

“As well as being an awesome person, Nichole has a great understanding of strategy, creative, project management and production, and thinks with an entrepreneurial lens which is a perfect fit for what we deliver to our clients. We are delighted to welcome her to the team.”

Donovan joins Molasses with more than 10 years of client management experience, holding a number of senior roles at agencies including GHO, For The People and Traffik.

Speaking on her appointment, Donovan said: “The power of great branding and design in propelling brands further cannot be overstated and Molasses have built a great reputation in delivering just that for clients in FMCG and alcoholic beverages. I look forward to bringing my experience across our portfolio of clients, helping them to realise their brand ambitions.”