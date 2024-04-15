Molasses Appoints Nichole Donovan As Client Director

Molasses Appoints Nichole Donovan As Client Director
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine



Brand and design agency Molasses has appointed Nichole Donovan to the newly created role of client director.

Donovan, who joined Molasses at the start of April, will manage the day-to-day projects for Molasses’ clients, in addition to supporting business strategy and supporting the agency’s partners from an insight and innovation perspective.

An award-winning independent specialist FMCG brand and design agency, Molasses has experienced significant recent growth, most recently being appointed by Allied Pinnacle to lead the brand strategy, positioning, brand identity, design, campaign creative and strategy for Wise Wheat, a new naturally grown wheat product. It also partners with leading brands including Pernod Ricard, Duxton Vineyards, MILKLAB, Freedom Foods and Victa.

Dan Parritt, co-founder and brand director, Molasses, said: “Over the past six years we’ve steadily grown our work with FMCG and alcohol brands. As their service requirements evolve, we need the most experienced talent in place to ensure the agency continues to deliver the best advice, work and service to them.

“As well as being an awesome person, Nichole has a great understanding of strategy, creative, project management and production, and thinks with an entrepreneurial lens which is a perfect fit for what we deliver to our clients. We are delighted to welcome her to the team.”

Donovan joins Molasses with more than 10 years of client management experience, holding a number of senior roles at agencies including GHO, For The People and Traffik.

Speaking on her appointment, Donovan said: “The power of great branding and design in propelling brands further cannot be overstated and Molasses have built a great reputation in delivering just that for clients in FMCG and alcoholic beverages. I look forward to bringing my experience across our portfolio of clients, helping them to realise their brand ambitions.”




Please login with linkedin to comment

molasses

Latest News

Universal Reveals Death-Defying Marketing Stunt For The Fall Guy
  • Campaigns

Universal Reveals Death-Defying Marketing Stunt For The Fall Guy

Universal Pictures launched a new marketing campaign for The Fall Guy starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt that saw its stunt team ascend a giant OOH billboard in Sydney. The stunt team, who featured in the actual film performed a mock fight scene atop the billboard, dangling over the edge of its gantry — its certainly […]

Mindshare Snags Nova Entertainment Media Account From Carat
  • Advertising

Mindshare Snags Nova Entertainment Media Account From Carat

Nova Entertainment has appointed Mindshare as its new media agency of record, with incumbent Carat having held the account since 2017. Mindshare will work across Nova’s entire portfolio, including Nova Network, Smooth FM, FIVEAA, Star 104.5 and the Nova Podcast Network. Adam Johnson, Nova Entertainment’s chief growth officer said, “We have been so impressed with […]

Bupa Declares “Good Health Is Contagious” Via Thinkerbell
  • Campaigns

Bupa Declares “Good Health Is Contagious” Via Thinkerbell

Bupa has unveiled “Good Health Is Contagious” in its first work building on its “Healthcaring” master brand platform, both developed by Thinkerbell The annual Bupa Pulse Check survey revealed Australians are increasingly focusing on their health and wellbeing. As one of Australia’s largest healthcare companies, Bupa is playing a key role in helping Australians live […]

Principals Refreshes Master Brand For Pitcher Partners
  • Marketing

Principals Refreshes Master Brand For Pitcher Partners

Branding design agency Principals has delivered a master brand refresh for Pitcher Partners. Pitcher Partners is a national association of six independent accounting, auditing and business advisory firms. With more than 140 partners and 1,500 staff across the network, it is one of the largest firms in Australia. Since 1991, the organisation has been helping […]

Beacon Lighting Extends Carat’s Contract For Three More Years
  • Media

Beacon Lighting Extends Carat’s Contract For Three More Years

Dentsu’s media agency Carat Victoria has extended its six-year relationship with Beacon Lighting for another three years in a closed review. The agency, which is responsible for all paid media strategy, planning and buying including brand, performance and programmatic, first won the Beacon Lighting account in 2018. In 2021, it extended the contract for a […]

Former EssenceMediacom CEO Pat Crowley Calls On Adland To Back Rare Cancer Drug
  • Advertising

Former EssenceMediacom CEO Pat Crowley Calls On Adland To Back Rare Cancer Drug

Pat Crowley, former CEO of EssenceMediacom has called on adland to get behind a petition to add cancer drug Belzutifan to the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme, in the hopes it could save his son’s life. Last year, Crowley had a spate of terrible luck. In September, his 17-year-old son Fletcher suffered a severe spinal cord injury […]

University Of Sydney Appoints CHEP For Australia & APAC Media Account
  • Advertising

University Of Sydney Appoints CHEP For Australia & APAC Media Account

The University of Sydney has appointed CHEP Media to provide media planning and buying services for Australia and key markets across the Asia-Pacific region, following a competitive pitch. CHEP Media will support one of the world’s top 20 universities with an integrated, whole-of-university media strategy, to further elevate its brand profile and driving recruitment for […]

The Case For Nature: Let The Media & Advertising Industries Tell A Story & Tell It Well
  • Advertising

The Case For Nature: Let The Media & Advertising Industries Tell A Story & Tell It Well

Last year, Siddarth Shrikanth published The Case for Nature: Pioneering Solutions for the Other Planetary Crisis. Catherine de Clare caught up with him at the Jaipur Literary Festival in India this year. Shrikanth currently works as a director on the Investment team at Just Climate, a sustainability-focused investment fund chaired by former US vice president Al […]