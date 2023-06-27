Modibodi To Partner With Splendour In The Grass Via Zenith & Publicis Sport & Entertainment
Global award winning, leak-proof apparel brand, Modibodi, will partner with music festival Splendour in the Grass for a unique consumer activation, in a deal created by Publicis Sport & Entertainment and with campaign strategy by Zenith.
The partnership, the first for the brand in the music space, will see a pop-up private luxury bathroom at the three-day festival (21 July – 23 July) that festival goers can access by signing up to a VIP ‘door list’ or purchasing product from Modibodi’s pop-up store. Limited edition Modibodi badges will provide access to the bathroom, which will allow consumers to skip the queues at the public toilets and use the deluxe facilities.
The campaign aims to showcase Modibodi’s leak-proof credentials in an environment where consumers need it most – a multi-day music festival. The strategy seeks to challenge scepticism about the reusable period care category and the general product’s effectiveness in the 18 – 25-year-old category, who tend to be more self-conscious about bleeding and the potential for leaks, and who make up the majority of festival attendees.
Modibodi CMO, Liana Lorenzato, added: “At Modibodi we understand that life doesn’t stop on your period, which is why we are delighted to partner with Splendour in the Grass to save the day for festivalgoers and bring them leak-proof peace of mind thanks to our Modibodi ‘Life-Changing Loos’ and retail pop-up shop.
“Our onsite pop-up store will have a select range of our best-selling period-proof collections as well as our newly released ModiBasics range available for purchase, so festivalgoers can shop and enjoy Splendour the way it was meant to be enjoyed – leak-free!
“As part of the pop-up shop, we will have our ‘Life-Changing Loos’ available to everyone who purchases any Modibodi product during the festival, so they can feel comfortable to party on their period, leak-free throughout the weekend.
“We see this pop-up at Splendour as a great opportunity to introduce Modibodi to a new audience who may not even know about period undies.”
Zenith co-national head of strategy & planning, Sarah Heitkamp, says: “While everyone talks about the acts, the dancing, and the fun they’ve had after a festival, we also know how easily the experience can be dampened by being on your period.
“With the challenge of finding a comfortable loo and the constant fear of leaking through your pad or tampon (especially when you’ve secured the best spot in the front row of your favourite act), it can be a stressful time; particularly for young women, who are much more likely to be self-conscious about period stains than any other age group.
“Modibodi’s partnership with Splendour combats this head-on, offering a leak-proof solution, plus access to VIP toilets – ensuring the audience have peace of mind when they need it most, without missing a moment of the weekend.”
Modibodi Publicis Sport & Entertainment splendour in the grass Zenith
