Mix 94.5 Hires James ‘Speedy’ Speed As Content Director

Hit Metro Group Content Director, Amanda Lee, has hired James ‘Speedy’ Speed as Mix 94.5 Perth content director.

The new role marks Speed’s return to SCA, having worked in numerous content roles, including SAFM Adelaide, HIT929 Perth and, most recently, at The FOX in Melbourne as assistant content director, and Hit and Triple M Central Coast content director.

Amanda Lee said: “Speedy is a Perth local who understands the power of localism, and alongside his knowledge of how to put together a great radio station, Speedy will ensure Mix 94.5 reaches new heights as Perth’s favourite radio station”.

Commenting on his new role, Speed said: “Joining such an iconic brand like Perth’s Mix 94.5 is genuinely a dream come true. I have always been in awe of what Mix has achieved over the decades as a market leader and I cannot wait to work side by side with the team in contributing to its incredible legacy.”

Speed’s role is effective from 24 July and he will work closely with Steve Mummery, content strategy manager for Perth, and the Mix 94.5 content team.