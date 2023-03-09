Mitsubishi Powers Monet In Paris Via Wavemaker

The Mitsubishi Outlander Plug-in Hybrid EV will take centre stage at a new multi-sensory experience Monet in Paris, powered by Mitsubishi Motors, as part of a media partnership brokered by Wavemaker.

From the team that brought Van Gogh Alive to Australia, Grande Experiences and Andrew Kay present Monet in Paris, a multi-sensory experience celebrating Claude Monet and the world’s most renowned artists of the Impressionist era. Housed in the purpose-built Le Grand Palais, a 250m-square custom designed super-scaled marquee, this new immersive event will make its global debut in Brisbane on 7 June, ahead of a national tour.

A stunning explosion of life, light and colour, Monet in Paris is expected to attract professionals, millennials and culture enthusiasts seeking new experiences to engage with.

The Outlander Plug-in Hybrid EV will be seen in a whole new light as guests are greeted at the entrance of Le Grand Palais with a vehicle wrapped in iconic Monet artwork. In addition, once inside, guests will be able to immerse themselves in a breathtaking video experience, and interact with a unique Outlander Plug-in Hybrid EV AI experience.

Mitsubishi Motors Australia CEO Shaun Westcott said: “We are delighted to be the presenting partner of Monet in Paris. This partnership further cements Mitsubishi Motors Australia’s support of the arts and entertainment industry, giving the community an opportunity to be immersed in the intricate details of Impressionist masterpieces. Seeing Monet’s iconic water lilies and Degas’ ballerinas come to life will surely be an unforgettable experience for all.”

Wavemaker Adelaide managing director Phil Mumford added: “Monet in Paris presents an opportunity to align the Mitsubishi Motors masterbrand with a premium and innovative cultural experience, while also showcasing and driving awareness of the Outlander Plug-in Hybrid EV.”

Designed by Australian theatre designer, Anna Cordingley, Le Grand Palais will feature six transformative break-out spaces, bars, a café and gift shop. Visitors to Monet in Paris will accompany some of the world’s most fearless artists of their time on an exhilarating adventure across 19th century bohemian Paris and the lush countryside of France.

Art meets technology as breathtaking paintings are projected on an enormous scale, illuminating the loose brushwork of Claude Monet, Camille Pissarro, Pierre-Auguste Renoir, Paul Cézanne, Edgar Degas and many more.

Monet in Paris: Tickets on sale from 14 March via monetinparis.com.au