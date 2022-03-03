Mitch Churi On Radio, Representation & Partying With Dua Lipa

Comedian, TV and radio presenter Mitch Churi is someone to watch, although considering his versatility, you might already be watching or listening to him.

Churi rose to fame hosting Mitch At Midnight on ARN, where he still hosts a daily show, though now in a prime time spot. But you may have watched him recapping Love Island on Nine alongside Abby Chatfield.

Or perhaps you just follow him on Instagram and have enjoyed his regularly posting that gives you insight into everything from the time his boyfriend had COVID-19 to celebrating his sister’s wedding? Or maybe you’ve even heard his voice on The Life Uncut radio show?

He is everywhere, and it’s deliberate. Mitch isn’t above admitting he is working hard to try and carve out a big career for himself. Seemingly he is striving to be a cross between Graham Norton and Rhys Nicholson, and it’s exciting to watch.

It helps that there’s something magnetic about Mitch. He has the ability to be utterly relatable while remaining aspirational. You want him to be your mate, and it almost feels like it could happen! But then you are worried he might not think you are cool enough. He straddles the line between feeling like your friend and your cooler older cousin.

Churi is also part of the younger crowd in radio; you know, he isn’t a straight male complaining about his wife on air. He’s young, obsessed with pop stars and niche celebrity culture, queer and also resonating with audiences.

For Churi, Mardi Gras is always an exciting time of year, “In the same way people count down the days to Christmas, we count down the days until we’re all crammed onto Oxford Street to do the most cardio I’ll do all year.

“Still in 2022 having a safe space to be authentically and openly queer is a liberating experience, and Mardi Gras is that for many in the LGBTQIA+ community.”

Churi also admits that sometimes working in media gives him a skewed sense of reality, “I often think we’re further ahead than we are on the representation front, but then I remember I work in entertainment where there are more gays than we have desks at this point.

“I’d love to see more representation from queer POC and members of the community living with disabilities.

“That being said I still get messages from young listeners asking for advice and guidance in coming out, which is a huge honour and direct result of being out in the media.”

Of course, just because Churi sees more representation in his workplace, that doesn’t mean he isn’t aware that more work needs to be done. Churi told B&T, “We need to open the doors for more queer voices and POV’s and the only people that can make that happen are these media executives.

“This is why events like Mardi Gras are so important still, more visibility = more opportunity and it’s time for queer people of colour and trans people to get the same opportunities as everyone else. “

Naturally, it wasn’t all smooth sailing at the beginning of his career. His sexuality wasn’t exactly seen as a selling point, “I had some very ‘interesting’ conversations early on in my career before I was out and proud.

“That only pushed me to work harder and come out and thrive, not that it wasn’t awful at the time, but I got through it. Though I’m aware that it can impact everyone differently.

“Still, I find the homophobes are usually the ones who are happy to discriminate publicly yet have 10+ pornhub gay tabs open in Safari. Insert purple devil emoji here,” Churi explained.

However, now Churi owns his power and the benefits that come with it. When it comes to the most fabulous moment in his career, he finds it hard to choose, “Maybe hanging with Dua Lipa on Hamilton Island? Or my one on one exclusive Miley Cyrus interview. NO! It’s that time I had dinner and tea with Alicia Keys in Los Angeles. Gosh, I just can’t choose… am I bragging?”

Yes, but we love it!