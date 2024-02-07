“Mistake Of Epic Proportions!” Trump Comes Out In Support Of Bud Light (As Its Super Bowl Ad Drops)

If things couldn’t get any murkier, none other than former US President Donald Trump has now weighed in on the Bud Light boycott that has crippled the brand for almost 12 months.

The tee-totalling ex-Pres took to his social media platform Truth Social on Tuesday and declared that Bud brewer Anheuser-Busch was “not a woke company” and that it had already paid a “very big price” for Bud Light’s ad campaign featuring transgender social media influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

He added that it was time to move on from outrage over the ads, which he called “a mistake of epic proportions”.

He said that Anheuser-Busch “spends $US700 million a year with our great farmers” and employs over 65,000 Americans.

Trump urged his followers to give Bud Light a “second chance” and to shun other companies that “are looking to DESTROY AMERICA!” Although he didn’t specify who they were.

Following Trump’s pro-eulogy, Anheuser-Busch’s share price spiked three per cent.

What Trump didn’t mention is that his about-face came just hours after a firm run by a top lobbyist for Anheuser-Busch formally announced a massive fundraiser for Trump’s reelection campaign.

Meanwhile, the brand’s work for Monday’s Super Bowl has dropped and, as you’d expect, it’s as far away from the Dylan Mulvaney fiasco as you’d expect.

The ad’s the work of creative agency Anomaly and is set to the Steppenwolf classic “Magic Carpet Ride”. Watch it below: