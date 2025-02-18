MiQ Hires Ex-Oracle Advertising’s Addy Cutts As Commercial Director For Southeast Asia

MiQ has appointed programmatic and tech executive Addy Cutts as its new commercial director for Southeast Asia.

In the newly-created role, Cutts will use his extensive experience in the region to lead MiQ’s commercial expansion including sales and account management teams. His remit will focus on further enhancing growth in this critical region through market expansion and continuing to solidify MiQ’s position as the preeminent authority on programmatic advertising globally.

Cutts has a two-decade long career in the tech, programmatic, media and digital advertising sectors across the UK and Singapore markets.

He was instrumental at Oracle Advertising as its regional director for JAPAC, leading its go-to-market strategy and driving regional revenue growth across SEA, India, ANZ, Thailand and Japan through tailored, data-driven solutions.

During his career, Cutts has also worked with angel-backed venture fund First Party Capital that invests in adtech, martech and digital media companies, in executive roles with Visual DNA and Lonely Planet, and was a Board member of the IAB Southeast Asia and India.

MiQ APAC CEO Jason Scott said: “He brings an established network, strategic insight, and deep passion for innovative solutions. He has a great working knowledge of client needs and adapting to local market nuances, aligning with MiQ’s goal of expanding its technology and solutions in the region to do interesting, exciting, business problem solving solutions for its clients to drive sustainable growth. We’re delighted to welcome him to the team and look forward to the impact he will make in driving our business.”

Commenting on his new role, Cutts said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to be joining the team at MiQ, who are certainly not your average programmatic media partner, having pioneered the industry since 2010. I was well aware of their reputation for achieving unmatched performance on brand and agency ad campaigns, but what really sets them apart is the tangible commitment to fostering a culture of transparency, trust and collaboration.”

Cutts’ appointment follows significant growth for MiQ with the announcement of Erin Koedam as NSW group account director earlier this month.