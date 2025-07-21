MiQ Brings Its Masterclass Series To Sydney & Melbourne With Big News On The Horizon

Off the back of the launch of MiQ Sigma, MiQ is stepping out front with its own event series, bringing Beyond the Screen: MiQ Masterclass Series to Sydney on August 5 and Melbourne on August 12 and B&T is coming along for the ride.

Designed to share major developments and solidify MiQ’s leadership in the Advanced TV (ATV) space, the breakfast events represent a significant step forward for the programmatic media powerhouse.

“In previous years, we typically supported various events as a sponsor rather than hosting one of our own,” said Belinda Cooper, sales and marketing lead at MiQ.

“However, 2025 marks a significant year for MiQ, with major developments across our team and data partnerships. To share these exciting updates, we decided to collaborate with B&T, long-time hosts of the successful breakfast series, to showcase how these new partnerships strengthen our leadership in the ATV space.”

The events will feature a panel of global and local experts (to be announced soon), who will unpack how MiQ is pushing the boundaries of innovation, AI and data science in screen media.

“We hope attendees walk away inspired by the changes we’re driving in the ATV space and consider how these innovations could enhance their current screen strategies,” Cooper said.

“At MiQ, we’re continually pushing the boundaries of what’s possible through AI and data science, and we look forward to continuing the conversation with leaders across the media industry.”

Adding to the excitement, MiQ will use the Sydney and Melbourne sessions to make a major new announcement. While Cooper remains tight-lipped on details, it promises to be “truly game-changing”.

It all comes in the wake of MiQ Sigma’s unveiling, a transformative AI-powered advertising platform that unites more than 300 data feeds and 700 trillion consumer signals across TV, web and retail.

Trained on the world’s ‘most connected data set’, MiQ Sigma leverages the reasoning capabilities of leading large language models (LLMs), including ChatGPT, Gemini and Claude, to interpret massive datasets and help advertisers make smarter, faster decisions across every channel and platform.

The unified platform streamlines campaign workflows, enabling traders to activate campaigns with confidence, speed and precision across any screen.

B&T sat down recently with MiQ to unpack this huge evolution in the programmatic space!

Don’t miss the moment that MiQ’s next big reveal hits the stage!

