Mindshare Snags Nova Entertainment Media Account From Carat
Nova Entertainment has appointed Mindshare as its new media agency of record, with incumbent Carat having held the account since 2017.
Mindshare will work across Nova’s entire portfolio, including Nova Network, Smooth FM, FIVEAA, Star 104.5 and the Nova Podcast Network.
Adam Johnson, Nova Entertainment’s chief growth officer said, “We have been so impressed with the calibre of agency partners we spoke to as part of this process and it has underlined how Australia’s media industry is alive and well and full of great people and thinking. We look forward to working alongside the [Mindshare] team to further grow audiences across all of Nova Entertainment’s audio offerings.
Maria Grivas, CEO of Mindshare Australia & New Zealand says: “Audio plays a unique role in Australians’ lives and Nova Entertainment has Incredible talent on, and off, the air. Throughout the process we were excited by Nova Entertainment’s appetite for transformation and growth. Our teams are thrilled to bring Mindshare’s approach towards this to Nova Entertainment, delivering strategic thinking and innovation across their portfolio of leading radio, podcast and live music brands.”
The partnership will commence on 1 June 2024 with Mindshare’s debut campaign set to launch in Q3.
