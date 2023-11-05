Mindshare Retains NAB Account Until 2026

Mindshare has retained the National Australian Bank (NAB) media account until 2026.

Lead image: Chris Solomon, MD, Mindshare Melbourne.

The GroupM agency will continue to provide comprehensive media services, including media planning and buying across all channels, specifically in the areas of Performance Media, Search Engine Marketing, Search Engine Optimisation, Social, and Programmatic.

Mindshare will continue to provide NAB with full media analytics support, in collaboration with GroupM’s tech consultancy Acceleration, taking full advantage of the suite of analytics solutions and econometric modelling available to enhance NAB’s marketing strategies and business outcomes.

Maria Grivas, CEO of Mindshare Australia & New Zealand said: “The NAB relationship means the world to us and we are thrilled to continue our partnership. The fact NAB have chosen to retain our services is a testament to the effectiveness of the work we have delivered over the past decade. We have an amazing team on the business, led by Chris Solomon, and the work the team deliver for NAB is exceptional. We’re proud of the value we deliver to NAB, and its customers, and we are all just so excited to deliver the next era of Good Growth together”.

Christian Solomon, MD of Mindshare Melbourne added: “The work we do with NAB delivers continued positive outcomes for their business and customers, and we’re dedicated to maintaining this momentum. A big thanks to all our friends at NAB and our amazing Mindshare NAB team led by Sylvia Pickering and Mark Tzintzis”.