Mindshare Helps The Indigenous Literacy Foundation Get Kids Busking For Change

Mindshare is supporting UnLtd’s charity partner The Indigenous Literacy Foundation (ILF) with their first ever national musical fundraising campaign.

Busking For Change, is a new annual fundraising activity developed by ILF Ambassador Josh Pyke to engage primary students in a joyful multi-literacy activity incorporating song, music, movement and language. Simply put, schools learn a song in English and Kriol and raise funds for the ILF.

The money raised will fund access and creation of books for children in remote Communities across Australia, where resources are limited.

The campaign, conceptualised by Josh Pyke, was brought to life by the ILF marketing team with creative assets developed by ILF’s graphic designers. Busking For Change encourages schools and children across the country to get involved. The team at Mindshare has been working hard to rally media owners across the industry to support the campaign, securing over $2M worth of media inventory so far with more to come.

Maria Grivas, CEO of Mindshare said: “Mindshare is honoured to be partnering with ILF to support the important work they do. During our Open House event, when we reached out to the industry for support for the Busking for Change campaign, the response exceeded our expectations. Not only did the industry provide valuable CSR airtime, but they also partnered with Mindshare to create inventive strategies that effectively engage parents and children nationwide. This campaign is the epitome of Good Growth and presents a remarkable chance to highlight the essential initiatives of the ILF while promoting First Nations languages throughout our country. Together, we can make a significant impact and shed light on the ILF’s invaluable programs.”

The campaign is supported by Alliance Outdoor Media Group, ARN, China Social, JCDecaux, MamaMia, News Corp, Nine, Nova, Paramount, Pedestrian Group, QMS, SBS, SCA, Scentre Group, Seven, The Guardian, Val Morgan and Yahoo!.

ILF CEO, Ben Bowen, is excited about the fundraiser and the opportunity for primary students around Australia to learn words in a First Nations language: “It expands the literacy lens to include music, singing and movement. And learning this catchy song in an Aboriginal language ties in with a goal of UNESCO’s Decade of Indigenous Languages, to promote First Nations languages. The money raised helps us to support remote Communities to access and create books in languages they chose. It’s a win-win.”

The partnership highlights the power of our industry to make a positive difference by using our skills for good.

Jade Harley, Director of Partnerships at UnLtd said: “It’s so exciting to be able to support the ILF ‘Busking for Change’ fundraiser with a national campaign. The work they do in some of the most remote Communities in Australia is so important and impactful; providing the tools and resources the Communities request to shape the direction of their children’s literacy future. With Mindshare’s support, this fantastic initiative will reach schools and kids all over the country, whilst also raising awareness of the ILF and their impactful programs.”