Mindshare & Avid Collective Highlight Reef Conservation Efforts In New Pro-Bono Campaign For Citizens of the Reef

Avid Collective has unveiled a new, pro-bono campaign for environmental charity Citizens of the Reef, as it works to promote the group’s efforts to conserve Australia’s iconic Great Barrier Reef.

The campaign, which launches this week, is in partnership with Mindshare and supports the organisation’s annual Great Reef Census. Avid and its publisher partners provide free native content across digital assets for brands and platforms, including Thrive Planet, Student Edge, Signature Luxury Travel & Style, and Cosmos Magazine.

The latest campaign is Avid Collective and Mindshare’s second pro-bono offering for Citizens of the Reef, and it aims to promote the organisation’s outstanding conversation efforts.

The annual Great Reef Census is a groundbreaking citizen science project to survey the Great Barrier Reef. Environmental enthusiasts worldwide are invited to analyse images from hundreds of reefs across the Great Barrier Reef, helping to identify types and amounts of coral.

The census is one part of Citizens of the Reef’s large-scale conversation efforts to protect reefs globally. The not-for-profit organisation is renowned for fusing people power, AI, and science to deliver practical conservation programs that are now scaling to communities worldwide.

Last year’s campaign was an overwhelming success. Avid’s native content support helped the census reach more than 20 million people globally, and more than 6,000 citizen scientists analysed nearly 165,000 reef images. The census and its platform also notched up more than 50,000 users.

The Avid platform enables Citizens of the Reef and Mindshare to launch and manage a large-scale content campaign through a single platform. This makes it easier for them to engage multiple publishers, manage content approvals, and report on performance through a single standardised workflow.

“Our work with Citizens of the Reef is our opportunity to give back and support a project that is delivering real benefits to one of the world’s most precious natural assets – our reefs,” said Luke Spano, managing director at Avid Collective.

“The Great Reef Census is an excellent example of scalable conservation (and content) in action. By taking part, people are engaging in a massive citizen science project that is providing critical data to scientists and marine park managers. It’s a way for people to feel engaged in reef conversation, enabling them to take direct action in real-time”.

“At Avid, the census campaign has become a much-loved part of our annual deliverables for both our team and our clients, who are passionate about environmental conservation and using their skills to contribute to a greener future. We are proud to play a part in helping to conserve one of the world’s great natural wonders and thank our publisher partners for contributing to this important campaign”.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Avid Collective on the Citizens of The Reef campaign for a second year running. Any time we’re able to work with our media partners on campaigns that align to our values and have impact for a great cause is a win-win. Last year’s campaign resulted in over 164,000 reef images being analysed by everyday citizens – smashing our goal of 15,000! This was only possible with the help of our amazing media partnerships,” said Linda Tyson, managing partner at Mindshare.

The campaign will run until 30 June.