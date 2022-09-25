Mindshare Announces Slew Of Senior Promotions And Hires

Mindshare Australia has evolved and strengthened its product and strategic capability, with new senior hires and promotions.

Gavin Gibson (pictured right), former Omnicom Media Group China chief strategy officer, has returned to Australia to join Mindshare in the newly created ANZ Chief Product Officer role.

Gibson’s remit is the leadership and integration of data, technology, and strategy within the agency’s Good Growth proposition. Gavin has more than 20 years’ experience, having lead strategy and product across multiple markets in APAC.

Gibson said: “Brand owners are facing more complexity with technology, data, corporate purpose, and government policy all promising to better engage, predict or disrupt customer behaviour. The opportunity to bring together a cross-function team with a clear mandate to simplify this complexity and build towards a long-term Good Growth proposition is a unique and exciting challenge.”

In establishing a chief product officer role, Mindshare is bringing together capabilities across data consultancy, marketing effectiveness, research and strategy that augment the critical capabilities that drive Good Growth for brands.

In support of this ambition, the agency has also elevated Catherine Rushton (pictured centre) to national chief strategy officer and Elliott Eldridge (pictured left) to head of strategy Sydney.

Rushton is a seasoned strategist with more than a decade’s experience as a senior marketer leading strategy on agency and client side including with Unilever, and some of the largest local and global clients.

She has been responsible for reshaping Mindshare’s strategic and creative capability to propel Mindshare’s strategic product to the next level and realise the Good Growth potential for clients and employees.

Eldridge will be responsible for the strategic product of Mindshare Sydney, as well developing strategic skills across the agency. With his extensive background in investment and channel planning, he brings a complete strategic view and brings creativity and an obsession for data into his client work.

Maria Grivas, CEO of Mindshare Australia & New Zealand, said: “Over the last few years, I’ve been thinking about the shape that marketing takes in today’s climate, and how equipped brands are for the continuous change of tomorrow. The challenges we are solving for, achieving sustainable growth that is good for business, people, and the planet, require more than a single point solution.

“This is the lens we are applying to reshaping Mindshare and creating a product office that brings together a cross-set of skills and enables us to solve for our clients’ current and future needs. I’m beyond excited about the opportunity ahead of us all as together we shape the next era of Good Growth for Mindshare in Australia and New Zealand.”