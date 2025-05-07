MILKRUN Unveils New Brand Creative ‘MILK IT’ Featuring Magical Cow Via ABEL

ABEL has collaborated with MILKRUN to support the next phase of brand growth with the launch of a new campaign, featuring a magical cow.

ABEL was tasked with developing a new brand platform across the Australian and New Zealand markets to cut through the delivery category. The appointment comes off the back of the delivery service announcing the integration of Jimmy Brings, adding alcohol to the products already available within the MILKRUN catalogue.

“The ABEL team quickly understood our business (and sense of humour). They unlocked a distinctive space for our brand to play both strategically and creatively, making them the obvious choice. From pitch to production, it’s been such an easy process and I’m excited to share our new creative with the world,” Jamie Gagliardi, head of marketing at MILKRUN said.

“The creative ambition and collaborative approach of MILKRUN perfectly aligns to ours. We’re passionate about enabling brands with non-traditional thinking and the chemistry with the guys at MILKRUN was obvious from our very first interaction,” Nicole Jauncey, creative co-founder of ABEL added.

“There’s a real hesitancy in the delivery and convenience category stemming from the misconception that it can be lazy or indulgent. The MILK IT platform gives permission to our audience to take full advantage of everything MILKRUN offers, delivered with a memorable metaphor. And it offers the brand a great creative runway for more communications to come,” Phillip Robbie-Porter, creative partner, ABEL added.

MILKRUN joins Red Bull, Coates, Macquarie Bank and a raft of other brands working with ABEL.

