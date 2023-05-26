MILKRUN Gets Brand Refresh Following Woolies’ Buyout

MILKRUN Gets Brand Refresh Following Woolies’ Buyout
Ill-fated delivery startup MILKRUN has been given a little brand refresh following its acquisition by Woolworths.

Woolies acquired MILKRUN for just $10 million, despite it being valued at $500 million just last year. However, it collapsed in April and all its staff were made redundant after the startup failed to turn venture capital investment into reliable income.

Woolies announced that its Metro60 fast delivery service as MILKRUN, rather than continuing to run the business in the manner that led to its failure.

And, with that announcement comes a new look and feel for MILKRUN. You can view it here.

Former MILKRUN ECD Matt Knapp revealed on LinkedIn that following his redundancy from the business, he was contacted by Woolies to help relaunch the business with new creative assets in just six days.

Credits:
Creative: Simon Friedlander and Matt Knapp
Director/DOP/Editor: Nik Kacevski
Art Department: Natalie Verriest
First AC: Rudi Towiro
Gaffer: Alan Fraser
VFX Artist: Evan Whiteside
Animation: Peter Quinn
Sound Design: Adam Moses
Colourist: Wassim Bazzi

