MILKRUN Gets Brand Refresh Following Woolies’ Buyout

Ill-fated delivery startup MILKRUN has been given a little brand refresh following its acquisition by Woolworths.

Woolies acquired MILKRUN for just $10 million, despite it being valued at $500 million just last year. However, it collapsed in April and all its staff were made redundant after the startup failed to turn venture capital investment into reliable income.

Woolies announced that its Metro60 fast delivery service as MILKRUN, rather than continuing to run the business in the manner that led to its failure.

And, with that announcement comes a new look and feel for MILKRUN. You can view it here.

Former MILKRUN ECD Matt Knapp revealed on LinkedIn that following his redundancy from the business, he was contacted by Woolies to help relaunch the business with new creative assets in just six days.

Credits:

Creative: Simon Friedlander and Matt Knapp

Director/DOP/Editor: Nik Kacevski

Art Department: Natalie Verriest

First AC: Rudi Towiro

Gaffer: Alan Fraser

VFX Artist: Evan Whiteside

Animation: Peter Quinn

Sound Design: Adam Moses

Colourist: Wassim Bazzi