Microsoft Edge Gets Adobe’s Freemium PDF Built-In With Heaps Of Branding

Microsoft Edge has ditched its old PDF viewer with a free version of Adobe’s viewer and it won’t let you forget it.

The two companies have teamed up again as they “continue to realise a shared mission to help users modernise.”

That modernisation extends to PDF viewability, with Edge’s new version now being powered by Adobe Acrobat’s PDF engine bringing higher fidelity for more accurate colours and graphics, improved performance, strong security for PDF handling, and greater accessibility—including better text selection and read-aloud narration.

Plus, all these will continue to be free for users. However, those free features come with a bunch of Adobe branding.

If you desire more advanced PDF features, such as the ability to edit text and images, convert PDFs to other file formats, and combine files, you’ll need to buy an Acrobat subscription. Fortunately, you can now do that inside the Edge browser.

“Bringing Adobe and Microsoft closer together is good for productivity and good for customers,” said Jared Spataro, corporate vice president, modern work & business applications at Microsoft.

“Adobe’s PDF technology in Microsoft Edge means users will have fast and secure access to critical digital document capabilities.”

“PDF is essential for modern business, accelerating productivity in a world where automation and collaboration are more critical than ever,” said Ashley Still, SVP and GM, Adobe.

“By bringing the global standard in PDF experience to Microsoft Edge and the billion-plus Windows users worldwide, Adobe and Microsoft are using our joint heritage and expertise in productivity to take an important step forward in making modern, secure, and connected work and life a reality.”