Herd MSL Wins Microsoft’s PR, Ending 20-Year Oglivy Relationship

Publicis Groupe-owned PR company Herd MSL has won the Microsoft PR account after it had been held by Oglivy for 20 years.

Herd MSL will bring strategic counsel, thought leadership, PR campaigns, and creative storytelling across all of Microsoft’s business, excluding gaming.

WPP-owned Oglivy had previously held the whole Microsoft account and will remain the agency of record for its gaming business, including Xbox, which was not part of the tender process.

“Throughout the tender process the team at Herd MSL clearly demonstrated how they can deliver impactful communications and support us in bringing our mission to life. We can’t wait to get stuck in and do some great work together,” said Liz Greene, communications director, Microsoft Australia and New Zealand.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to thank the team at Ogilvy PR for their partnership, creativity and support over the last two decades. We’ve worked with some extraordinary people throughout that time and created many memorable campaigns together, all of which contributed to strengthening our brand in the Australian market.”

Herd MSL CEO, Skye Lambley, added, “Being appointed by one of the world’s most purpose-driven brands was indeed a moment of great pride for Herd MSL.

“Our purpose as an agency is to create conversations that change Australia. We do that by partnering with ambitious clients who want to make a difference. We are excited to partner with Microsoft to help them achieve their communications objectives, support their business growth, and to help build and protect their already strong brand in the Australian market.”

“There’s so much to be proud of over the past 20 years and we’d like to thank Microsoft for its partnership and support,” said Richard Brett, Oglivy Health & Oglivy PR Australia CEO.

“We’ve worked on many award-winning campaigns together, and many careers have been positively impacted by this relationship. After such a long collaboration, we recognised that it was time for new perspectives and as such, Ogilvy PR chose not to take part in the tender process. We wish Herd MSL well and look forward to continuing our Microsoft partnership with the gaming business.”