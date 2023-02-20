Herd MSL Wins Microsoft’s PR, Ending 20-Year Oglivy Relationship

Herd MSL Wins Microsoft’s PR, Ending 20-Year Oglivy Relationship
Tom Fogden
By Tom Fogden
SHARE
THIS



Publicis Groupe-owned PR company Herd MSL has won the Microsoft PR account after it had been held by Oglivy for 20 years.

Herd MSL will bring strategic counsel, thought leadership, PR campaigns, and creative storytelling across all of Microsoft’s business, excluding gaming.

WPP-owned Oglivy had previously held the whole Microsoft account and will remain the agency of record for its gaming business, including Xbox, which was not part of the tender process.

“Throughout the tender process the team at Herd MSL clearly demonstrated how they can deliver impactful communications and support us in bringing our mission to life. We can’t wait to get stuck in and do some great work together,” said Liz Greene, communications director, Microsoft Australia and New Zealand.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to thank the team at Ogilvy PR for their partnership, creativity and support over the last two decades. We’ve worked with some extraordinary people throughout that time and created many memorable campaigns together, all of which contributed to strengthening our brand in the Australian market.”

Herd MSL CEO, Skye Lambley, added, “Being appointed by one of the world’s most purpose-driven brands was indeed a moment of great pride for Herd MSL.

“Our purpose as an agency is to create conversations that change Australia. We do that by partnering with ambitious clients who want to make a difference. We are excited to partner with Microsoft to help them achieve their communications objectives, support their business growth, and to help build and protect their already strong brand in the Australian market.”

“There’s so much to be proud of over the past 20 years and we’d like to thank Microsoft for its partnership and support,” said Richard Brett, Oglivy Health & Oglivy PR Australia CEO.

“We’ve worked on many award-winning campaigns together, and many careers have been positively impacted by this relationship. After such a long collaboration, we recognised that it was time for new perspectives and as such, Ogilvy PR chose not to take part in the tender process. We wish Herd MSL well and look forward to continuing our Microsoft partnership with the gaming business.”

 

 

Please login with linkedin to comment

Herd MSL oglivy

Latest News

Homosexuality Is Not Homogeny
  • Opinion

Homosexuality Is Not Homogeny

Let WorldPRIDE begin! In this guest post, Ogilvy art director Alex Ward argues as brands attempt to clamber on-board the LGBTQ+ community and with all their clichés, the one-size-fits-all marketing hit is never going to cut it… Three gay men and a bi woman walk into a pitch. When I started my career in advertising, […]

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Warwick Capper’s Back For Beard & Blade
  • Advertising
  • Campaigns
  • Marketing

Warwick Capper’s Back For Beard & Blade

Beard & Blade, the Australian home of men’s grooming products welcomes Australian Rules Football legend Warwick Capper for their campaign. The campaign is designed to scale their 500,000+ customer base and engage audiences to raise brand awareness via multiple channels. The purposefully created campaign features the former AFL great musing over his own ludicrous hairstyle. […]

Viewers Call Out MAFS Edit Fail 
  • Media

Viewers Call Out MAFS Edit Fail 

MAFS viewers suggest much of the show is possibly staged. And this from a program where total strangers tie the knot.

Jem Salcedo Relocates From Sydney To Head Up Azerion’s Melbourne Operations
  • Marketing

Jem Salcedo Relocates From Sydney To Head Up Azerion’s Melbourne Operations

Azerion has announced that Jem Salcedo will head up its Melbourne operations and will relocate from New South Wales shortly. Salcedo had previously been Azerion’s head of sales ANZ but her new role will see her be responsible for providing Melbourne brands with Azerion’s creative and performance advertising solutions. Salcedo originally joined Inskin Media, which […]

“The Fantasy Lab” New Nova Football Podcast
  • Media

“The Fantasy Lab” New Nova Football Podcast

Champions are made not born. That’s why NOVA Entertainment has joined forces with two of the biggest fantasy football fanatics, to bring you the latest Nova original podcast “The Fantasy Lab” launching on Tuesday 21 February. Hosted by former NRL star Tim Moltzen and Fantasy guru Josh Halling, “The Fantasy Lab” is your bible for […]

Viewability A Challenge In Connected TV Environments
  • Opinion
  • Technology

Viewability A Challenge In Connected TV Environments

In this op-ed, Imran Masood (pictured), DoubleVerify’s ANZ country manager explains that while Connected TV (CTV) presents an exciting opportunity for advertisers, it isn’t without problems. CTV combines the audience targeting capabilities of digital with the large screen viewing experience of linear TV. According to Magnite research, 83 per cent of all Australian OTT users […]

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine