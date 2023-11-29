Michael McLacren Confirmed As Deb Knight Replacement For 2GB Afternoons

Respected broadcaster Michael McLaren (lead image) has been confirmed as the new host of 2GB Afternoons, commencing in January 2024.

A long-time listener favourite, McLaren started his radio career at 2GB in 2006 as a program producer. His on-air career kicked off in 2011, first hosting 2GB’s Weekend Overnight program before taking on Australia Overnights Monday-Friday in 2016. In 2023, he fronted 2GB’s number-one rating Weekend Mornings program.

“It is an honour to be asked to host Afternoons. The program has a rich and proud history on 2GB, and I look forward to opening the next chapter from January 15,” said McLaren.

“I will bring my interests and apparent dry sense of humour with me in the kit bag. It’ll be traditional afternoon radio. We’ll keep abreast of the news as it unfolds but also afford people a chance to laugh, learn and reminisce. The audience and open line will drive the agenda. I’d like to acknowledge those who joined me on Weekends in 2023 and hope to enjoy their company Monday to Friday in 2024″.

“We’re absolutely delighted to bring our listeners more of Michael McLaren in 2024. Michael’s performance over the past 12 years has been outstanding, with listeners warming to his intelligence, quick wit and knack of breaking down complex issues. His ability to cover anything from the news of the day to travel, nostalgia, health, cars, technology and entertainment makes him the perfect companion for Afternoons,” said 2GB content manager Luke Davis.

2GB Afternoons with Michael McLaren will premiere on Monday 15 January 2024.